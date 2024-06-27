Dominion Financial Services Announces New Broker Program For Long-Term Rental Loans

BALTIMORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Financial Services , a leading national private lender for real estate investors, announced the launch of its new Third Party Origination Broker Program .This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to expanding its reach and fostering partnerships within the real estate investment industry. The launch of this Third Party Origination Program showcases Dominion Financial Services' ongoing dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in serving its clients and partners.

Historically known for its direct-to-client approach, Dominion Financial Services is now opening its doors to broker partners, empowering them with access to long-term DSCR rental loans with a price beat guarantee. Dominion Financial Services' Broker Program complements top-tier real estate brokers, enhancing loan offerings to investors nationwide with a fast closing process and lower-than-market wholesale interest rates through a white label service.

Dominion Financial Services offers better-than-market interest rates and faster closing times. Their third-party originators gain access to several different DSCR programs, unlike many competitors who offer only one product. This variety allows them to tailor loans to meet diverse needs.

With a focus on rates, products, and speed, Dominion Financial Services has funded more than 11,000 projects totaling more than $3 Billion in loan originations.

Dominion Financial Services launched the new Broker Program to provide even greater value to their partners. Dominion's program offers competitive interest rates and allows for wholesale pricing to third-party originators. With a well-staffed team and streamlined processes, they ensure that loans receive the attention they need for efficient and timely closings. Furthermore, their diverse array of DSCR products positions them as the premier choice for third-party originators seeking the best options for their clients' DSCR loans.

Dominion Financial Services is known for the speed of their loans. Unlike many of their competitors who require excess documentation, which slows the process and results in confusing documentation for real estate investor clients, Dominion streamlines the process to ensure a faster, more efficient experience.

Dominion Financial offers a white label service with origination documents excluding the Dominion name, allowing brokers to maintain and enhance their brand presence, and leverage Dominion's expertise.

Brokers interested in learning more about Dominion Financial Services' Third Party Origination Program are encouraged to visit https://dominionfinancialservices.com/brokers/ or contact Wade Susini, Chief Lending Officer at [email protected] for further information.

About Dominion Financial Services:

Dominion Financial Services is a premier national lender specializing in providing customized financial solutions for real estate investors. With a focus on speed, service and reliability, DFS offers a full suite of lending products designed to meet the unique needs of today's dynamic real estate investors Since its founding in 2002, DFS has funded more than 11,000 projects nationally, totaling more than $3 Billion in loan originations.

Contact Information:

Brooke Rubright

Content Manager

Dominion Financial Services

Dominionfinancialservices.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominion Financial Services