Dominion National Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

ARLINGTON, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dominion National, an insurer and administrator of dental and vision benefits, announced that it is addressing a data security incident involving some personal information that Dominion National maintains in connection with the services it provides.

On April 24, 2019, through Dominion National's investigation of an internal alert and with the assistance of a leading cyber security firm, Dominion National determined that an unauthorized party may have accessed some of its computer servers. The unauthorized access may have occurred as early as August 25, 2010. Dominion National moved quickly to clean the affected servers. Dominion National has no evidence that any information was in fact accessed, acquired, or misused.

Dominion National has undertaken a comprehensive review of the data stored or potentially accessible from those computer servers and has determined that the data may include enrollment and demographic information for current and former members of Dominion National and Avalon vision, as well as individuals affiliated with the organizations Dominion National administers dental and vision benefits for. The servers may have also contained personal information pertaining to plan producers and participating healthcare providers. The information varied by individual, but may include names in combination with addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, bank account and routing numbers, member ID numbers, group numbers, and subscriber numbers.

Dominion National began notifying the potentially affected individuals on June 21, 2019. Additional information is available at DominionNationalFacts.com or by calling Dominion National's incident response line at 877-503-8923. TTY/TDD users can call 844-261-6819. The incident response line is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, Dominion National has implemented enhanced monitoring and alerting software. Dominion National also notified the FBI of the incident.

About Dominion National

Dominion National is an insurer and administrator of dental and vision benefits. Dominion National serves individual members, employer groups, municipalities and associations directly and also as an administrator for health plans.

