Dominion's $15.4 Billion in Projects Led by Natural Gas Pipeline Growth, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Dominion Energy Incorporated (Richmond, Virginia) notched up progress on a pair of natural gas pipeline projects in first-quarter 2018, as well as a major natural gas-fired power plant, all of which are on their way to wrapping up next year, while ensuring a foothold in the booming liquefied natural gas (LNG) market with the completion of its Cove Point facility in Maryland. Industrial Info is tracking $15.4 billion in active projects from Dominion, about 25% of which is nearing or under construction, including the Atlantic Coast and Supply Header pipelines.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects from Dominion, including the Atlantic Coast and Supply Header pipelines and Virginia's Greensville County Power Station.
Other companies featured: Duke Energy Corporation, Piedmont Natural Gas Company and Southern Company
