Dominique Dawes Academy Expands with Two New Locations in the Houston Area

Opening in Jersey Village and Spring, TX

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes is bringing her beloved world-class gymnastics and ninja-style training to Houston area families. The two upcoming openings of the Dominique Dawes Academy in Jersey Village and Spring, TX are the first locations in Texas and the 7th and 8th locations overall for the Academy, which is on an aggressive growth schedule in 2026.

"Houston is a vibrant, engaged community with so many kids eager to learn and move," said Dominique Dawes, Founder of Dominique Dawes Academy. "I couldn't be more excited to expand the Academy's footprint here and provide a safe and compassionate space where children can build confidence, strength, and joy through gymnastics and Ninja-style training."

"Our goal is to always make fitness accessible and inspiring for kids," said Adam Zeitsiff, CEO of Dominique Dawes Academy. "These new locations allow us to expand our reach, create local community connections, while providing families with a premier destination for youth athletics."

Both locations will feature the Academy's signature gymnastics and ninja programs, designed to encourage physical fitness, confidence, teamwork, and personal growth. Classes will be led by certified coaches in a safe, positive environment that supports every child's development.

Enroll Early in Jersey Village !

Jersey Village is set to open in May of 2026! Families can reserve their early enrollment spot now for just a $10 one-time discounted registration fee (normally $75), which includes:

Priority early access to class schedules

Invitations to private pre-opening classes

A VIP pass to the Grand Opening Celebration to meet Dominique Dawes

Spots are limited, and early enrollment ensures families are among the first to experience the Academy's Houston-area programs.

Jersey Village:

19714 Northwest Fwy

Jersey Village, Texas 77065

Opening May 2026

Spring, TX

19750 Springs Park Creek Blvd

Spring, TX 77373

Opening Late Summer 2026

About Dominique Dawes Academy:

Founded by Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes, Dominique Dawes Academy is a premier children's gym dedicated to empowering kids through the joy of movement, confidence-building, and character development. With a focus on positive coaching and a safe, supportive environment, the Academy offers gymnastics and ninja programs that nurture both physical and emotional well-being. Every child is seen, supported, and inspired—regardless of experience or skill level. Learn more at www.dominiquedawesacademy.com .

