Dominique Fite of CPT Group Named One of the Top 10 Admired Women Leaders of 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group is proud to announce that Dominique Fite, Vice President of Business Development, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Admired Women Leaders of 2024 by Pinnacle Magazine. This prestigious honor highlights Dominique's exceptional leadership, resilience, and her commitment to empowering others in the field of class action administration.

As a seasoned leader at CPT Group, Dominique has been instrumental in driving the company's success and growth. With over a decade of experience, her contributions have not only strengthened CPT's reputation as a trusted leader in wage-and-hour settlement administration but also spearheaded its expansion into new sectors, including the consumer class action space.

Dominique's journey has been marked by perseverance and bold approaches, particularly as a woman of color thriving in a predominantly male industry. She attributes her success to embracing challenges head-on and encouraging others to do the same. "I encourage everyone to embrace what makes them unique and confidently leverage their strengths to succeed," she shares.

To view Pinnacle's full article, please click here: https://pinnaclewomeninsights.com/Dominique-Fite-VP-of-Business-Development-at-CPT-Group-Top-10-Admired-Women-Leaders-of-2024-by-PWI.php

About CPT Group: Founded in 1984, CPT Group is a premier provider of class action administration services across the United States. With a proven track record and a focus on innovation, CPT continues to lead the industry by delivering reliable and efficient solutions for complex litigation.

