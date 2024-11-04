Dominique Fite of CPT Group Named One of the Top 10 Admired Women Leaders of 2024

News provided by

CPT Group, Inc.

Nov 04, 2024, 19:15 ET

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group is proud to announce that Dominique Fite, Vice President of Business Development, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Admired Women Leaders of 2024 by Pinnacle Magazine. This prestigious honor highlights Dominique's exceptional leadership, resilience, and her commitment to empowering others in the field of class action administration.

As a seasoned leader at CPT Group, Dominique has been instrumental in driving the company's success and growth. With over a decade of experience, her contributions have not only strengthened CPT's reputation as a trusted leader in wage-and-hour settlement administration but also spearheaded its expansion into new sectors, including the consumer class action space.

Dominique's journey has been marked by perseverance and bold approaches, particularly as a woman of color thriving in a predominantly male industry. She attributes her success to embracing challenges head-on and encouraging others to do the same. "I encourage everyone to embrace what makes them unique and confidently leverage their strengths to succeed," she shares.

To view Pinnacle's full article, please click here: https://pinnaclewomeninsights.com/Dominique-Fite-VP-of-Business-Development-at-CPT-Group-Top-10-Admired-Women-Leaders-of-2024-by-PWI.php

About CPT Group: Founded in 1984, CPT Group is a premier provider of class action administration services across the United States. With a proven track record and a focus on innovation, CPT continues to lead the industry by delivering reliable and efficient solutions for complex litigation.

For more information about CPT Group, please visit www.cptgroup.com

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Julie Green of CPT Group Nominated for Orange County Business Journal's 2024 Women in Business Award

Julie Green of CPT Group Nominated for Orange County Business Journal's 2024 Women in Business Award

CPT Group is excited to announce that Julie Green, Senior Vice President of Operations, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's...
CPT Group, Inc. Announces Live Webcast: "Navigating Court Scrutiny: Best Practices for Selecting and Working with Class Action Administrators"

CPT Group, Inc. Announces Live Webcast: "Navigating Court Scrutiny: Best Practices for Selecting and Working with Class Action Administrators"

CPT Group is dedicated to providing unparalleled opportunities for legal professionals to deepen their knowledge and expertise in class action...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Women

Women

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics