Dominique Plewes hosts the Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation and Institute

A strategic discussion on national security, foreign policy, and the future of U.S. leadership and innovation. Post this

Dignitaries who took part in the forum included David Trulio, President & CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute; Roger Zakheim, Director of the Institute; Rachel Hoff, Policy Director of the Institute, and Joe Lonsdale, Managing Partner of 8VC and Trustee of the Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Morgan Ortagus, Founder of POLARIS National Security and former U.S. Department of State spokesperson also participated.

"We were honored to welcome the leadership of the Ronald Regan Foundation and Presidential Institute to Del Mar," said Plewes, a Reagan National Leadership Council member. "In today's technology-driven world, strength can no longer be measured simply by the number of ships or planes, nor can it be measured solely on the effectiveness of our weapons systems. Today, the promise of peace through strength can only be achieved through innovation."

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan, charged with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy, and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization that sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Academy and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C.

The Del Mar Country Club is one of the premier country clubs in all of Southern California. The private club features a 55,000 square-foot clubhouse, an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a swimming pool, restaurants and more.

SOURCE Dominique Plewes and the Del Mar Country Club