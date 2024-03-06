DOMINIQUE STUART JOINS SIGNIFICANCE INC. AS VICE PRESIDENT OF TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Accenture career technology leader brings exceptional experience and proven success to company's growing capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Dominque Stuart has joined Significance as Vice President of Technology Solutions, responsible for leading the development and implementation of strategies and processes that will continue to increase the company's expertise in the application of technology to deliver effective and cutting-edge client solutions.  She will be leading and building a team that serves a range of government clients, including the Department of Defense. 

Ms. Stuart joins Significance after a 25+ year career at Accenture, where she focused on technology improvements to meet the evolving needs and opportunities of the federal government, primarily within the Department of Defense.  Over her career, she built an expertise in key technologies including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and Workday, leaving Accenture as a Workday Program Manager.  Ms. Stuart became known for her problem-solving, digital transformation, and complex delivery capabilities.

"Significance has earned a reputation for bringing innovative solutions to our clients, leveraging technology and our deep experience in our key service areas.  Dominique represents a commitment we have made as an organization to ensure that we are offering technology solutions that meet and exceed the needs of our growing client list," said Mary Ahern Snyder, Significance's President, and CEO.

Ms. Stuart holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and several professional certifications including Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute (PMI) and SAFe® DevOps Practitioner from Scaled Agile. 

About Significance Inc.
Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with offices in Old Town Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD.  Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Emerging Technologies & Cybersecurity; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

