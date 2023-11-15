Domino Announces 2023 Good Design Award Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading home design brand Domino announced their annual Good Design Award winners. The 2023 list features the 50 best home products of the year as chosen and tested by Domino and an esteemed group of guest judges including Drew Barrymore, Kelly Wearstler, Sarah Sherman Samuel, Brigette Romanek, Dabito, and Shannon Maldonado.

The list spans six categories: Furniture; Backyard & Outdoor; Kitchen & Dining; Lighting & Appliances; Bed & Bath; and Decor; in addition to Collab of the Year, pulling in household names like CB2, IKEA, Brooklinen, and DWR. Winners range from Parachute's Leather Sling Chair to Blu Dot's Decade Lounge Chair and Cultiver's Heavyweight Linen Bedcover to more giftable items like Ergo Pouch's Drift Away White Noise Machine, The Salt Sphere from Material Kitchen, and Hay's Bolt Hooks

The Collaboration of the Year honors went to Carte Blanche; an exciting line of new paint and wallpaper from Farrow & Ball with fashion designer Christopher John Rogers.

"Our team is incredibly proud to unveil the second annual Good Design Award winners," said Domino Deputy Editor, Julie Vadnal. "We reviewed over 1000 products, and the final list represents the best of the best when it comes to innovative design, accessible options, and impressive attention to detail. All of these products are meant to make your life easier and your home more beautiful."

To view the full list of Good Design Award winners, visit Domino.com.

ABOUT DOMINO
At Domino, we celebrate bringing your personal style home. Since 2005, we've grown from a print magazine to the ultimate digital-first destination, spotlighting personal spaces and hands-on design projects with a story, talented creatives, emerging designers, and industry pros. Our curated shopping guides, creative living solutions, and hardworking renovation ideas inspire readers to make their home a true reflection of their world. We connect with our audience through our social channels, Design Time podcast, special-edition publications, exclusive product collections, and partnerships with premier brands. Domino is a part of Recurrent, a privately held media company that includes brands such as Business of Home, Dwell, and BobVila.com.

