Domino Collaborates With Amazon Wedding Registry To Give Couples A Personalized Roadmap To The Ultimate Wedding Experience

After a successful collaboration with Amazon Home last holiday, Domino has teamed-up with Amazon Wedding Registry to launch a completely interactive and shoppable experience featuring a special print magazine, pop-up event, and dedicated microsite. Modern couples will browse curated registry items at the pop-up in New York, then shop from the pages of the magazine using Amazon's SmileCodes.

The print issue hits newsstands nationwide on October 15th and exclusively features products available on Amazon curated by Domino. In line with the idea that getting married isn't just about the "big day," the magazine helps readers navigate all aspects of their nuptials, spanning health and wellness, wedding and honeymoon destinations, budgeting, party favors, and, of course, how to personalize your registry.

Shoppable pages featuring expert picks from Jonathan Adler, Camille Becerra, Ellen Bennett, Hannah Bronfman, Doan Ly, Jessie Randall, and Christina Tosi will inspire readers and help them discover products for their own registry. Additionally, there will be "get the look" pages featuring real weddings and couples. The issue features hundreds of well-known and emerging brands such as Le Creuset, Dyson, Casper, Now House by Jonathan Adler, Vitamix, Breville, Yeti, Loeffler Randall, Eberjey, and more.

Dovetailing with the issue, the New York pop up will be a great opportunity for couples to experience style curation at its best and interact with Domino tastemakers. Using a smart combination of Amazon's shoppable technology, vast product catalog, and the expert edit of Domino, couples can walk through a curated space and scan items that automatically populate to their Amazon Wedding Registry cart for their guests to see.

"Weddings are looking cooler than ever and there's no longer a prescribed formula for what a couple, family, or celebration should be," says Domino Editor-in-Chief Jessica Romm Perez. "In collaboration with Amazon Registry we were inspired by the many ways we could help our readers navigate the often confusing days of pre-and post-wedding bliss. We wanted to create an inclusive guide to life and love and to inspire couples to not only prep for their wedding, but also for a lifetime together."

The Amazon Wedding Registry x Domino pop-up is located at the Museum of Modern Love, 632 Broadway, New York and will be open to the public from 11:00AM to 5:00PM ET beginning Friday, October 11th through Sunday, October 13th.

