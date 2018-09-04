Domino Magazine's 2018 Fall Style Issue on Newsstands Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DOMINO, the premium interiors, design and lifestyle brand, known for culturally relevant, on-trend editorial content, today released its fall Style Issue with, for the first time ever, two men on its cover.

The cover features Mat Sanders and Brandon Quattrone, co-founders of CONSORT HOME, In the issue, Sanders and Quattrone talk about their transition from creative directors to interior designers to product designers.