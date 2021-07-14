Dominoes and Debt: Mastering the Game of Credit Cards

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the economy rebounding, many Americans are looking to make big changes in their lives – whether it's moving to a more affordable city, planning a long-awaited vacation or following their passion and embarking on a new career path. Yet, it might not be possible for the millions who struggle with mounting credit card debt and hidden sky-high interest rates along with emotions like anxiety, worry and stress over what to do next.

DebtBlue , the trusted debt settlement team backed by over 20 years of experience, offers a personalized program to assist individuals and families in recovering their financial footing. According to recent data from Debt.org , the average American carries a credit card debt of $5,300. New studies also reveal that six out of every 10 citizens cannot afford a surprise $1,000 expense making the plastic the go-to for emergencies such as a vehicle breakdown or a trip to the hospital.

"Credit card debt typically carries a huge unseen burden for people, it can trap them in a job they hate, damage relationships, and delay important life goals due to the inability to pay for them," said Corey Butcher, CEO of DebtBlue. "Our program helps clients pay off their credit cards at deep discounts, knocking them down like dominoes over the course of two to three years, gaining momentum with each step in the right direction — to restore their financial freedom."

As DebtBlue recognizes that financial situations vary between individuals with outside factors like job loss, sickness or divorce, the company assists customers in avoiding debt and bankruptcy with a negotiated, best-case debt settlement. As a safe and cost-effective solution, the client is not only in complete control throughout the entire settlement process but is on their way to once again having power over their future. For more information on DebtBlue, visit www.DebtBlue.com .

About DebtBlue

DebtBlue is a debt settlement company that works directly through its relationships with creditors to settle a client's debt for less than the amount owed. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DebtBlue's professional team of experts are backed by over 20 years of experience and execute a personalized approach to help achieve financial freedom. To learn more, call 855-998-1157 or visit www.DebtBlue.com .

