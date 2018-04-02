Domino's® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers

Piece of the Pie Pursuit puts players in the center of Domino's latest TV commercial about Piece of the Pie Rewards®, featuring a custom-built Rube Goldberg machine. Each section provides players with pizza-themed challenges – such as guiding your pizza cutter car along a boost-filled track in a race against the clock or using a pizza sauce "spoodle" to catapult to new heights – and highlights different ways to order Domino's. Players who beat all six levels in the game will receive 10 Piece of the Pie Rewards bonus points toward free pizza once they place their next qualifying order.

"This is the ultimate game for pizza fanatics," said Steve Kennedy, Domino's director of loyalty. "Not only does it have six types of unique gameplay to keep you coming back for more, but it also gives Piece of the Pie Rewards members a chance to earn real-world bonus points toward free pizza."

Domino's is the first and only national pizza delivery chain to offer loyalty points via phone, in-store and online orders – including on any of Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms. Members will receive 10 points per day for any Domino's order of $10 or more. When customers reach 60 points, they can redeem them online for a free medium two-topping pizza. Members can track past purchases, earned points and redeemed points via their Pizza Profile.

The mobile game is available for free download on iTunes or Google Play. Customers who aren't enrolled in Domino's Piece of the Pie Rewards program may do so at dominos.com/rewards.

