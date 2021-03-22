Domino's® Dishes Up Optimized AI/ML Solutions at Scale Using Datatron's Centralized AI ModelOps and Model Governance Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datatron, a pioneer in AI ModelOps and governance at scale, today announced that Domino's, the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, is harnessing its centralized platform to improve the performance of its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) efforts. Leveraging Datatron to automate and standardize the deployment, monitoring, management, governance, and validation of AI models developed in any environment, Domino's is able to improve in-store operations, find untapped revenue opportunities, and provide customers with an even greater experience.

"Machine learning models can provide significant value to an organization in several business applications, but without a solid ML operations pipeline, that value cannot be truly realized," said Zack Fragoso, Manager, Data Science & AI at Domino's. "We use Datatron as our enterprise MLOps and governance platform for mission critical projects."

Domino's was eager to have the ability to monitor models in real-time and understand how predictions were changing over time. The company understood that as the truth or the reality changes, they needed a way for their models to be refreshed with new data. They also wanted to minimize the involvement needed by their data science resources as new models were being rolled-out.

Recognizing this, Domino's relied on Datatron's smart visualization capabilities to create a system to operationalize their models in production and maintain them on a continuous improvement cycle. In this way, they can constantly monitor and update models and create a birds-eye, multi-level view of key metrics to monitor how their models perform in production.

As Domino's continued to scale their internal data science team and business use cases leveraging ML, they realized the importance of the operations work involved in taking the models to an enterprise-grade production environment. By integrating Datatron's API with multiple business applications, Domino's was able to:

Improve labor scheduling by forecasting the in-store labor required to meet service goals.

Streamline vehicle routing by creating efficient routes for drivers.

Refine identifying the locations for building new stores.

Through automation and standardization of ML operations, Datatron helps Domino's increase the efficiency of managing multiple models at scale in order to optimize outcomes, reduce the efforts required by data scientists and other hard to find IT resources, and identify areas of growth. Using Datatron and Kubernetes, Domino's was also able to allocate resources dynamically based on demand, saving both cost and resources. All of these features allow the team to operationalize models and meet their goal of improving the customer experience.

"Technologies like ML and deep learning are becoming critically important for organizations looking to increase revenue and their competitive advantage. However, models must be carefully managed and appropriately governed to deliver their true value," said Harish Doddi, Datatron CEO. "We are thrilled to assist Domino's with their growth and to help the world leader in pizza delivery operationalize and govern their AI/ML models to achieve strategic business objectives, all without burdening their engineering and data science teams."

