Domino's Franchise Reports Huge Reduction in Auto Incidents as a Result of Drivosity

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Cowabunga, a Domino's franchise, announced today that the company's delivery driver safety incidents have decreased by 69 percent, after implementing Drivosity's GPS fleet tracking and safety technology in 2018.

With 113 locations spread between Georgia, Alabama & South Carolina, Team Cowabunga is one of the largest single-owned Domino's franchises in the United States. Before Drivosity, they were seeing an increase in the costs of delivery-related incidents and auto insurance claims. This was not only hurting their business from an operational standpoint but was also causing their commercial auto insurance premiums to skyrocket.

"Safety has always been one of our top priorities. This is one of the main reasons why we decided to partner with Drivosity and I am pleased to say that the results have exceeded our expectations. We are not only increasing road safety and efficiency for our team and our customers, but we are also helping create safer driving environments in our communities. We also look forward to our auto insurance renewal, as we are confident the premiums will be much lower," said Mike Orcutt, Chief Executive Officer at Team Cowabunga.

Alesia Hopkins, Drivosity's Vice-President of Business Development, said, "We are excited about the safety and efficiency improvements Team Cowabunga has experienced with Drivosity. They run an exceptional operation where doing the right thing energizes their entire culture. While helping our partners protect hard earned profitability from rising insurance premiums and claims costs is satisfying, knowing we are doing this while potentially saving lives together fulfills a deep sense of purpose."

Founded in 2015, Drivosity provides GPS-based vehicle tracking and safety solutions for top players in the food delivery industry. The technology advances safety and transparency in the industry and addresses the rising costs associated with employing delivery drivers. It allows users to pin-point a vehicle's location while presenting an updated log of vehicle and driver information, such as drivers' speed, location, and behaviors. Drivosity's solutions have been proven to increase business efficiency and overall road safety for all drivers. For more information on Drivosity, visit www.drivosity.com, email info@drivosity.com or call 800-785-4548.

