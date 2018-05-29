Domino's Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions

More than 150,000 Domino's Hotspots were launched in April, giving customers the option to receive deliveries at locations without traditional addresses – places like dog parks, beaches and sports fields. Now, Domino's is excited to add even more local delivery spots based on customers' feedback at dominos.com/suggestahotspot.

"We heard from customers about places in their communities that would make perfect Domino's Hotspot locations," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's chief digital officer. "We're excited to now have a system for customers to share those locations with us, making our easy-to-use Domino's Hotspots even more relevant to our local neighborhoods."

After customers visit dominos.com/suggestahotspot, they can identify a new location on the delivery map for their nearest store and then mark it as a potential Domino's Hotspot for the local franchisee to review. Once approved, customers will receive an email letting them know the location is ready to accept deliveries and the Domino's Hotspot will appear on the map for customers to select.

The option to suggest a Domino's Hotspot has launched in conjunction with new television ads, which feature a Domino's ambassador traveling from a dog park to a little league game, to a college quad and even delivering to a certain "big-footed" customer, making sure all the official "grand opening" ribbons are cut at new Domino's Hotspot locations. To see the new ads, go to youtube.com/dominos.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of nearly 15,000 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's global stores as of the first quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino's began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

