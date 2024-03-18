Domino's® is Giving Basketball Fans a Slam Dunk of a Deal

18 Mar, 2024, 07:07 ET
Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are 50% off from March 18-24
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 24.
"Domino's is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer. "What's better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it's half off!"
The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.
Fun Facts – Domino's and Basketball
- Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men's 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined – enough to give more than 45 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Arizona this year.
- During the 2023 men's and women's college basketball tournaments, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.
- It takes 69 Domino's pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.
- It takes more than 4,500 Domino's pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of fiscal 2023. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.
