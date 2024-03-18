Domino's® is Giving Basketball Fans a Slam Dunk of a Deal

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are 50% off from March 18-24

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 24.

"Domino's is making an assist to customers for a slam dunk of a deal," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer. "What's better than enjoying delicious pizza while cheering on your favorite team? Enjoying delicious pizza when it's half off!"

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.

Fun Facts – Domino's and Basketball

Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas during the men's 2023 national semifinals and championship game nights combined – enough to give more than 45 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Arizona this year.

this year. During the 2023 men's and women's college basketball tournaments, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.

It takes 69 Domino's pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.

It takes more than 4,500 Domino's pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of fiscal 2023. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

