Domino's® is Tipping Customers Who Tip Their Delivery Drivers

"You Tip, We Tip" promotion gives customers a $3 "tip" to use on their next online delivery order

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) brought you Carryout Tips . Now the largest pizza company in the world, known for its value innovation, is launching You Tip, We Tip – a promotion that tips customers who tip their delivery drivers, beginning April 29.

Domino's is the first quick-service restaurant to tip customers for tipping their delivery drivers. Post this Domino's is launching You Tip, We Tip – a promotion that tips customers who tip their delivery drivers, beginning April 29, 2024.

"Domino's drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "But these days, everywhere you go, there's a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided. So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back."

How Does You Tip, We Tip Work?

When customers tip their Domino's delivery driver $3 or more online, they'll receive a $3 coupon to use on the following week's online delivery order.

Domino's is the first quick-service restaurant to tip customers for tipping their delivery drivers. To learn more about Domino's You Tip, We Tip promotion, visit dominos.com/youtipwetip.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $18.3 billion in 2023. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of fiscal 2023. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino’s Pizza Inc.