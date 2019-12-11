Domino's® Locations throughout San Diego County to Hire 500 New Team Members

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to offer both part-time and full-time jobs across the Greater San Diego area," said Dan Hosseini, a San Diego area Domino's franchise owner. "All of the Domino's locations throughout San Diego County are locally-owned, and the growth and success of them allows us to build on our business so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service."

The continued success of Domino's across the nation, and specifically the growth and success of the 57 participating stores throughout the San Diego area, increases the need for additional support from enthusiastic employees.

"Domino's is a great place to work," said Hosseini. "Our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be."

Hosseini began working at Domino's as a delivery driver in 1981. He became a franchisee in 1985 and now owns 99 Domino's locations throughout California. He is not alone – more than 90 percent of Domino's U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time Domino's employees.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

