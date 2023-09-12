Domino's® Loyalty Program Just Became More Rewarding

While other brands are making it harder to earn rewards, Domino's is making it easier

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is excited to announce the launch of Domino's Rewards – Domino's new and improved loyalty program. Domino's Rewards offers loyalty members even more opportunities to earn and redeem points across its corporate and franchise store locations. Domino's enhanced rewards program allows customers to:

  • Earn points for less
    • Loyalty members will now earn 10 points on every order of $5 or more
  • Redeem points for even more menu items – and earn free Domino's after just two orders
    • Members can redeem a variety of points for more menu items:
      • 20 points: A free dipping cup, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bites or a 20 oz. drink
      • 40 points: An order of Bread Twists or Stuffed Cheesy Bread
      • 60 points: A medium, two-topping pizza; pasta; Oven-Baked Sandwich; or a 3-piece order of Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes
  • Earn more rewards
    • Loyalty perks are now even better, as members will have exclusive access to member-only deals, special discounts and opportunities to earn bonus points!

"We are thrilled to give the brand's loyal customers additional ways to earn free Domino's items more often," said Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of digital experience and loyalty. "At a time when most brands are scaling back their loyalty programs and making it more difficult to earn and redeem points, Domino's is doing the opposite. We want to make it easier to reward our customers and give them more options so they can get rewarded faster."

 From now until Oct. 22, rewards members can take advantage of a limited time offer to redeem 20 points for a free order of Domino's new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread, which is normally a 40-point redemption, in celebration of the product's recent launch. (Offer valid one time per loyalty member on a delivery order placed online only.)

"Our new Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread is absolutely delicious, and we are seeing a lot of excitement around it from our customers," said Messing. "Our loyalty members can now redeem their points for a free order of Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread, for a limited time, after just two orders. Giving them this special offer is just one example of how we're enhancing our loyalty program. If you haven't already, we recommend signing up for Domino's Rewards to gain access to all sorts of perks!"

To learn more about Domino's Rewards or sign up, visit dominos.com/rewards.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

