Domino's New Pie Pass Technology Makes Pizza Pickup Even Easier

"We know that carryout customers value speed and simplicity, and that is exactly what they'll receive with Pie Pass," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer. "Gone are the days of waiting for your carryout order – now when customers arrive at the store, they'll be greeted by name on our digital signage and handed their order. It's the ultimate VIP carryout experience where customers don't have to be a regular customer to be treated like one."

Domino's carryout customers who order and pay online or via the app will be eligible to use Pie Pass. When they arrive in the parking lot and are about to enter the store, they can check in on the Domino's Tracker® or order confirmation page, which will give the store team members a head start on making sure the order is ready to go. The in-store digital menu board will welcome the customer by name, and store team members will be ready for a speedy handoff, making for a perfect pizza pickup!

Domino's latest carryout innovation comes with a new TV ad that gives a nod to every regular's dream gathering place: "Cheers." The ad, which begins airing today, features Norm (played by George Wendt) walking down the stairs to enter Domino's, shocked to find out, for once, nobody knows his name. It turns out, he should have used Domino's Pie Pass. The video features a Domino's store built to resemble the iconic "Cheers" bar. Domino's integrated original footage of Norm from the TV show into the current-day scene. To do it, Domino's brought in George to do the voice acting for … well … himself, and then built the set and planned the shots for a seamless integration.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

