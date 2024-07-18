Domino's Pizza® Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 7.2%

U.S. same store sales growth of 4.8%

International same store sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 2.1%

Global net store growth of 175

Income from operations increased 0.4%; excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $2.7 million, income from operations increased 1.7%

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced results for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our year-to-date performance demonstrates that our Hungry for MORE strategy is off to a great start, having an immediate impact on sales and profits," said Russell Weiner, Domino's Chief Executive Officer. "For the second straight quarter we drove U.S. comp performance in the healthiest way possible, through profitable order count growth. We had positive order counts in our delivery and carryout businesses, and across all income cohorts. Our strategy is resonating with customers and our system, which gives me great confidence that we can drive significant long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Operational and Financial Highlights (Unaudited):

The tables below outline certain statistical measures utilized by the Company to analyze its performance, as well as key financial results. This historical data is not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for any future period. Refer to Comments on Regulation G below for additional details, including definitions of these statistical measures and certain reconciliations.





Second Quarter



Two Fiscal Quarters





2024



2023



2024



2023

Global retail sales: (in millions of U.S. dollars)























U.S. stores

$ 2,222.1



$ 2,081.2



$ 4,434.0



$ 4,132.2

International stores



2,206.1





2,128.7





4,358.2





4,191.3

Total

$ 4,428.2



$ 4,209.9



$ 8,792.2



$ 8,323.5









































Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters



2024

2023

2024

2023 Global retail sales growth: (versus prior year period,

excluding foreign currency impact)















U.S. stores

+ 6.8 %

+ 1.7 %

+ 7.3 %

+ 3.4 % International stores (1)

+ 7.7 %

+ 10.1 %

+ 7.2 %

+ 8.3 % Total (2)

+ 7.2 %

+ 5.8 %

+ 7.3 %

+ 5.8 %

















Same store sales growth: (versus prior year period)















U.S. Company-owned stores

+ 4.5 %

+ 5.5 %

+ 6.5 %

+ 6.4 % U.S. franchise stores

+ 4.8 %

(0.1) %

+ 5.2 %

+ 1.6 % U.S. stores

+ 4.8 %

+ 0.1 %

+ 5.2 %

+ 1.8 % International stores (excluding foreign currency impact)

+ 2.1 %

+ 3.6 %

+ 1.5 %

+ 2.3 %







(1)

2024 second quarter and two fiscal quarters figures each exclude the impact of the Russia market. Including the impact of the Russia market, international stores retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 7.2% and 6.7% for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2024, respectively. (2)

2024 second quarter and two fiscal quarters figures each exclude the impact of the Russia market. Including the impact of the Russia market, total global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, was 7.0% for each of the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2024.





U.S. Company-

owned Stores



U.S. Franchise

Stores



Total

U.S. Stores



International

Stores



Total

Second quarter of 2024 store counts:





























Store count at March 24, 2024



289





6,585





6,874





13,881





20,755

Openings



1





32





33





195





228

Closings



—





(1)





(1)





(52)





(53)

Transfers



(1)





1





—





—





—

Store count at June 16, 2024



289





6,617





6,906





14,024





20,930

Second quarter 2024 net store growth



1





31





32





143





175

Trailing four quarters net store growth



5





166





171





554





725

Trailing four quarters net store growth, excluding Russia (1)



5





166





171





697





868









(1)

As previously announced, the remaining 143 net stores in Russia were reflected as closed in the third quarter of 2023 and are reflected as closures in the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Refer to Comments on Regulation G and Russia Market discussion below for additional details.





Second Quarter

Two Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages, percentage points, per share data and leverage ratio)

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease) Total revenues

$1,097.7

$1,024.6

+ 7.1 %

$2,182.4

$2,049.0

+ 6.5 %

























U.S. Company-owned store gross margin

17.6 %

18.6 %

(1.0) pp

17.5 %

17.7 %

(0.2) pp Supply chain gross margin

11.3 %

10.9 %

+ 0.4 pp

11.2 %

9.9 %

+ 1.3 pp

























Income from operations

$196.1

$195.4

+ 0.4 %

$406.5

$372.9

+ 9.0 %

























Net income

$142.0

$109.4

+ 29.8 %

$267.8

$214.2

+ 25.1 % Diluted earnings per share

$4.03

$3.08

+ 30.8 %

$7.61

$6.02

+ 26.4 %

























Leverage ratio













5.0x

5.6x

(0.6)x

























Net cash provided by operating activities













$274.2

$242.3

+ 13.2 % Capital expenditures













(43.7)

(38.0)

+ 15.0 % Free cash flow













$230.5

$204.3

+ 12.8 %

Revenues increased $73.1 million , or 7.1%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher supply chain, U.S. franchise advertising and U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues. The increase in supply chain revenues was primarily attributable to higher order volumes, as well as an increase in the Company's food basket pricing to stores, but was partially offset by a shift in the relative mix of the products sold by the Company. The Company's food basket pricing to stores increased 0.7% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. U.S. franchise advertising revenues increased as a result of higher same store sales, the return to the standard 6.0% advertising contribution rate at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024 following the end of the temporary reduction to 5.75% which began in the second quarter of 2023, and net store growth. U.S. franchise royalties and fees increased as a result of higher same store sales and net store growth.

increased , or 7.1%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher supply chain, U.S. franchise advertising and U.S. franchise royalties and fees revenues. The increase in supply chain revenues was primarily attributable to higher order volumes, as well as an increase in the Company's food basket pricing to stores, but was partially offset by a shift in the relative mix of the products sold by the Company. The Company's food basket pricing to stores increased 0.7% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. U.S. franchise advertising revenues increased as a result of higher same store sales, the return to the standard 6.0% advertising contribution rate at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024 following the end of the temporary reduction to 5.75% which began in the second quarter of 2023, and net store growth. U.S. franchise royalties and fees increased as a result of higher same store sales and net store growth. U.S. Company-owned store gross margin decreased 1.0 percentage point in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by higher insurance costs and increased labor costs as a result of higher wage rates. This decrease was partially offset by sales leverage due to higher customer transaction counts.

decreased 1.0 percentage point in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by higher insurance costs and increased labor costs as a result of higher wage rates. This decrease was partially offset by sales leverage due to higher customer transaction counts. Supply chain gross margin increased 0.4 percentage points in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to procurement productivity, partially offset by investments in supply chain labor.

increased 0.4 percentage points in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to procurement productivity, partially offset by investments in supply chain labor. Income from operations increased $0.7 million , or 0.4%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of $2.7 million , income from operations increased $3.4 million , or 1.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily a result of higher U.S. franchise royalties and fees, as well as gross margin dollar growth within supply chain, each as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses of $18.2 million , primarily driven by higher labor costs as well as expenses for the Company's Worldwide Rally that takes place every two years.

increased , or 0.4%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues of , income from operations increased , or 1.7%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily a result of higher U.S. franchise royalties and fees, as well as gross margin dollar growth within supply chain, each as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses of , primarily driven by higher labor costs as well as expenses for the Company's Worldwide Rally that takes place every two years. Net income increased $32.6 million , or 29.8%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a change of $26.4 million in the pre-tax unrealized gains and losses associated with the remeasurement of the Company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash"). Additionally, the Company's provision for income taxes decreased $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher income before provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 15.0% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 20.8% in the second quarter of 2023, driven by a 7.0 percentage point change in the impact of excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation, which is recorded as a reduction to the provision for income taxes.

increased , or 29.8%, in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a change of in the pre-tax unrealized gains and losses associated with the remeasurement of the Company's investment in DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash"). Additionally, the Company's provision for income taxes decreased in the second quarter of 2024 due to a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher income before provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate decreased to 15.0% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 20.8% in the second quarter of 2023, driven by a 7.0 percentage point change in the impact of excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation, which is recorded as a reduction to the provision for income taxes. Diluted EPS was $4.03 in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.08 in the second quarter of 2023, representing a $0.95 , or 30.8%, increase. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income as discussed above.

was in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to in the second quarter of 2023, representing a , or 30.8%, increase. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by higher net income as discussed above. Net cash provided by operating activities was $274.2 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2024 as compared to $242.3 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2023. The Company spent $43.7 million on capital expenditures in the two fiscal quarters of 2024, as compared to $38.0 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2023, resulting in free cash flow of $230.5 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2024 as compared to $204.3 million in the two fiscal quarters of 2023. The increase in free cash flow was a result of higher net income, excluding non-cash operating activities, partially offset by the negative impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities, higher investments in capital expenditures and payments for advertising activities outpacing receipts from advertising contributions.

Quarterly Dividend

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2024, on July 16, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024, to be paid on September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchases

During the two fiscal quarters of 2024, the Company repurchased and retired 56,372 shares of common stock for a total of $25.0 million. As of June 16, 2024, the Company had a total remaining authorized amount for share repurchases of $1.12 billion.

Long-Term Guidance (2024 - 2028)

The Company continues to expect the following guidance metrics. Annual global retail sales growth and annual income from operations growth exclude the impact of foreign currency.

7%+ Annual global retail sales growth; and

8%+ Annual income from operations growth.

The Company now expects the following on annual global net store growth:

Global net store growth of 825 to 925 in 2024. U.S.: The Company continues to expect 175+ net stores annually for 2024 to 2028. International: The Company expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ("DPE"), one of its master franchisees. The Company is partnering closely with DPE as they work through this process and will provide further updates once it has more visibility into the effect on its annual global net store growth numbers.

The Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known.

Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G, including free cash flow and income from operations, excluding foreign currency impact. The Company has also included metrics such as global retail sales, global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact), same store sales growth, net store growth, food basket pricing change, impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues and the leverage ratio, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

The Company uses "Global retail sales," a statistical measure, to refer to total worldwide retail sales at Company-owned and franchise stores. The Company believes global retail sales information is useful in analyzing revenues because franchisees pay royalties and advertising fees that are based on a percentage of franchise retail sales. The Company reviews comparable industry global retail sales information to assess business trends and to track the growth of the Domino's Pizza brand and believes they are indicative of the financial health of the Company's franchisee base. In addition, supply chain revenues are directly impacted by changes in franchise retail sales in the U.S. and Canada. As a result, sales by Domino's franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's profitability. Retail sales for franchise stores are reported to the Company by its franchisees and are not included in Company revenues. "Global retail sales growth" is calculated as the change of U.S. Dollar global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. "Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact" is calculated as the change of international local currency global retail sales against the comparable period of the prior year. The 2024 global retail sales growth measures excluding the Russia market are calculated as the growth in retail sales excluding the retail sales from the Russia market from the 2023 retail sales base. Changes in global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, are primarily driven by same store sales growth and net store growth.

The Company uses "Same store sales growth," a statistical measure, which is calculated by including only retail sales from stores that also had sales in the comparable weeks of both periods. International same store sales growth is calculated similarly to U.S. same store sales growth. Changes in international same store sales are reported excluding foreign currency impacts, which reflect changes in international local currency sales. Same store sales growth for transferred stores is reflected in their current classification.

The Company uses "Net store growth," a statistical measure, which is calculated by netting gross store openings with gross store closures during the period. Transfers between Company-owned stores and franchised stores are excluded from the calculation of net store growth.

The Company uses "Food basket pricing change," a statistical measure, which is calculated as the percentage change of the food basket (including both food and cardboard products) purchased by an average U.S. store (based on average weekly unit sales) from U.S. supply chain centers against the comparable period of the prior year. The Company believes that the food basket pricing change is important to investors and other interested persons to understand the Company's performance. As food basket prices fluctuate, revenues, cost of sales and gross margin percentages in the Company's supply chain segment also fluctuate. Additionally, cost of sales, gross margins and gross margin percentages for the Company's U.S. Company-owned stores also fluctuate.

The Company uses "Free cash flow," which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, both as reported under GAAP. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that the free cash flow measure is important to investors and other interested persons, and that such persons benefit from having a measure which communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing debt, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends.

The Company uses "Income from operations, excluding foreign currency impact," which is calculated as income from operations as reported under GAAP, less the "impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues," a statistical measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is income from operations. The impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues is calculated as the difference in international franchise royalty revenues resulting from translating current period local currency results to U.S. dollars at current period exchange rates as compared to prior period exchange rates. The Company believes that the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on international franchise royalty revenues is important to investors and other interested persons to understand the Company's international royalty revenues given the significant variability in those revenues and that can be driven by changes in foreign currency exchanges rates. International franchise royalty revenues do not have a cost of sales component, so changes in these revenues have a direct impact on income from operations.

The Company uses the "Leverage ratio1," which is calculated as the Company's securitized debt related to its fixed-rate notes from the recapitalizations completed in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 and borrowings under its variable funding notes, divided by Segment Income as defined by the Company under Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting on a trailing four quarters basis. The Company has historically operated with a leverage ratio between four and six times. The Company reviews its leverage ratio on at least a quarterly basis and believes its leverage ratio is important to investors and other interested persons to understand the capital structure of the Company, and to assess the ability of the Company to meet its financial obligations.

The reconciliation of the leverage ratio for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 is as follows:





June 16,

2024



June 18,

2023

2015 Ten-Year Notes

$ 742,000



$ 748,000

2017 Ten-Year Notes



940,000





947,500

2018 7.5-Year Notes



402,688





405,875

2018 9.25-Year Notes



379,000





382,000

2019 Ten-Year Notes



648,000





653,063

2021 7.5-Year Notes



826,625





833,000

2021 Ten-Year Notes



972,500





980,000

Total fixed-rate notes

$ 4,910,813



$ 4,949,438















Segment Income - second quarter of 2024 and 2023

$ 227,400



$ 223,618

Segment Income - first quarter of 2024 and 2023



241,843





203,615

Segment Income - fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022



294,600





260,328

Segment Income - third quarter of 2023 and 2022



217,287





201,264

Trailing four quarters Segment Income

$ 981,130



$ 888,825

Leverage ratio



5.0 x



5.6 x







(1)

The Company also calculates and reviews its senior leverage ratio and Holdco leverage ratio as defined in the indenture governing the Company's securitized debt.

Russia Market

On August 21, 2023, the Company's master franchisee that owned and operated Domino's Pizza stores in Russia announced its intent to file for bankruptcy with respect to the stores in that market. Therefore, as of August 21, 2023, the Company has considered the stores in the Russia market to be closed and they are excluded from the Company's ending store count as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. The Company has disclosed its statistical measure of net store growth for the trailing four quarters including and excluding the impact of the closure of the Russia market. Additionally, the Company has presented its statistical measure of global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2024 excluding the impact of the retail sales from the Russia market. The Company believes the impact of the Russia market on its statistical measure of global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2023 was immaterial and prior amounts have not been adjusted to conform to the current year presentation. The Company believes the impact of the Russia market on its statistical measure of same store sales growth for the periods presented was immaterial, and it also believes the impact of the Russia market on its consolidated statements of income related to international franchise royalties and fee revenues and general and administrative expenses for the second quarter and two fiscal quarters of 2023 was immaterial.

Conference Call Information

The Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q today. As previously announced, Domino's Pizza, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to review its second quarter 2024 financial results. The webcast is available at ir.dominos.com and will be archived for one year.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:

This press release contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") that are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "should," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "approximately," "potential," "outlook" and similar terms and phrases that concern our strategy, plans or intentions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements address various matters including information concerning future results of operations and business strategy, our anticipated profitability, estimates in same store sales growth, store growth and the growth of our U.S. and international business in general, our ability to service our indebtedness, our future cash flows, our operating performance, trends in our business and other descriptions of future events reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. While we believe these expectations and projections are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our recapitalization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance or renegotiate key terms of that indebtedness in the future; the impact a downgrade in our credit rating may have on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness; the strength of our brand, including our ability to compete in the U.S. and internationally in our intensely competitive industry, including the food service and food delivery markets; our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy, including through our participation in the third-party order aggregation marketplace; labor shortages or changes in operating expenses resulting from increases in prices of food (particularly cheese), fuel and other commodity costs, labor, utilities, insurance, employee benefits and other operating costs or negative economic conditions; the effectiveness of our advertising, operations and promotional initiatives; shortages, interruptions or disruptions in the supply or delivery of fresh food products and store equipment; the impact of social media and other consumer-oriented technologies on our business, brand and reputation; the impact of new or improved technologies and alternative methods of delivery on consumer behavior; new product, digital ordering and concept developments by us, and other food-industry competitors; the additional risks our international operations subject us to; our ability to maintain good relationships with and attract new franchisees, and franchisees' ability to successfully manage their operations without negatively impacting our royalty payments and fees or our brand's reputation; our ability to successfully implement cost-saving strategies; our ability and that of our franchisees to successfully operate in the current and future credit environment; changes in the level of consumer spending given general economic conditions, including interest rates, energy prices and consumer confidence or negative economic conditions in general; our ability and that of our franchisees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation and maintain demand for new stores; the impact that widespread illness, health epidemics or general health concerns, severe weather conditions and natural disasters may have on our business and the economies of the countries where we operate; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in income tax rates; our ability to retain or replace our executive officers and other key members of management and our ability to adequately staff our stores and supply chain centers with qualified personnel; our ability to find and/or retain suitable real estate for our stores and supply chain centers; changes in government legislation and regulations, including changes in laws and regulations regarding information privacy, payment methods, advertising and consumer protection and social media; adverse legal judgments or settlements; food-borne illness or contamination of products or food tampering or other events that may impact our reputation; data breaches, power loss, technological failures, user error or other cyber risks threatening us or our franchisees; the impact that environmental, social and governance matters may have on our business and reputation; the effect of war, terrorism, catastrophic events, other geopolitical or reputational considerations or climate change; our ability to pay dividends and repurchase shares; changes in consumer tastes, spending and traffic patterns and demographic trends; changes in accounting policies; and adequacy of our insurance coverage. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should be evaluated with an understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or other applicable law, we will not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, us. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

TABLES TO FOLLOW

Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Fiscal Quarter Ended





June 16,

2024



% of

Total

Revenues



June 18,

2023



% of

Total

Revenues

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Revenues:























U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 92,264









$ 87,694







U.S. franchise royalties and fees



147,576











139,268







Supply chain



659,244











615,711







International franchise royalties and fees



73,696











70,495







U.S. franchise advertising



124,956











111,459







Total revenues



1,097,736





100.0 %



1,024,627





100.0 % Cost of sales:























U.S. Company-owned stores



76,059











71,423







Supply chain



584,646











548,548







Total cost of sales



660,705





60.2 %



619,971





60.5 % Gross margin



437,031





39.8 %



404,656





39.5 % General and administrative



115,947





10.5 %



97,794





9.5 % U.S. franchise advertising



124,956





11.4 %



111,459





10.9 % Refranchising loss



25





0.0 %



—





—

Income from operations



196,103





17.9 %



195,403





19.1 % Other income (expense)



11,398





1.0 %



(14,964)





(1.5) % Interest expense, net



(40,502)





(3.7) %



(42,395)





(4.1) % Income before provision for income taxes



166,999





15.2 %



138,044





13.5 % Provision for income taxes



25,021





2.3 %



28,664





2.8 % Net income

$ 141,978





12.9 %

$ 109,380





10.7 % Earnings per share:























Common stock – diluted

$ 4.03









$ 3.08







Weighted average diluted shares



35,224,080











35,492,423









Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Two Fiscal Quarters Ended





June 16,

2024



% of

Total

Revenues



June 18,

2023



% of

Total

Revenues

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Revenues:























U.S. Company-owned stores

$ 184,913









$ 172,605







U.S. franchise royalties and fees



298,094











272,132







Supply chain



1,318,458











1,239,937







International franchise royalties and fees



145,662











140,166







U.S. franchise advertising



235,256











224,185







Total revenues



2,182,383





100.0 %



2,049,025





100.0 % Cost of sales:























U.S. Company-owned stores



152,517











141,995







Supply chain



1,170,965











1,116,827







Total cost of sales



1,323,482





60.6 %



1,258,822





61.4 % Gross margin



858,901





39.4 %



790,203





38.6 % General and administrative



216,971





10.0 %



192,983





9.4 % U.S. franchise advertising



235,256





10.8 %



224,185





11.0 % Refranchising loss



158





0.0 %



149





0.0 % Income from operations



406,516





18.6 %



372,886





18.2 % Other expense



(7,301)





(0.3) %



(14,964)





(0.7) % Interest expense, net



(82,609)





(3.8) %



(86,551)





(4.2) % Income before provision for income taxes



316,606





14.5 %



271,371





13.3 % Provision for income taxes



48,804





2.2 %



57,221





2.8 % Net income

$ 267,802





12.3 %

$ 214,150





10.5 % Earnings per share:























Common stock – diluted

$ 7.61









$ 6.02







Weighted average diluted shares



35,199,277











35,601,335









Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









June 16,

2024



December 31,

2023

(In thousands)











Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 283,699



$ 114,098

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



197,019





200,870

Accounts receivable, net



285,961





282,809

Inventories



69,279





82,964

Prepaid expenses and other



50,291





30,215

Advertising fund assets, restricted



99,849





106,335

Total current assets



986,098





817,291

Property, plant and equipment, net



296,403





304,365

Operating lease right-of-use assets



210,919





207,323

Investment in DPC Dash



136,252





143,553

Other assets



226,334





202,367

Total assets

$ 1,856,006



$ 1,674,899

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 4,938



$ 56,366

Accounts payable



110,556





106,267

Operating lease liabilities



39,955





39,330

Advertising fund liabilities



97,845





104,246

Other accrued liabilities



254,534





241,141

Total current liabilities



507,828





547,350

Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt, less current portion



4,973,676





4,934,062

Operating lease liabilities



183,429





179,548

Other accrued liabilities



82,198





84,306

Total long-term liabilities



5,239,303





5,197,916

Total stockholders' deficit



(3,891,125)





(4,070,367)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,856,006



$ 1,674,899



Domino's Pizza, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)









Two Fiscal Quarters Ended





June 16,

2024



June 18,

2023

(In thousands)











Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 267,802



$ 214,150

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



40,218





36,731

Refranchising loss



158





149

Loss on sale/disposal of assets



327





402

Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,475





2,578

Benefit for deferred income taxes



(6,246)





(7,596)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense



22,024





17,065

Excess tax benefits from equity-based compensation



(20,238)





(133)

Provision for losses on accounts and notes receivable



111





1,166

Unrealized loss on investments



7,301





14,964

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(31,660)





(33,794)

Changes in advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted



(8,122)





(3,391)

Net cash provided by operating activities



274,150





242,291

Cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(43,683)





(37,980)

Other



(1,277)





(1,211)

Net cash used in investing activities



(44,960)





(39,191)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(14,764)





(27,186)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



31,467





1,051

Purchases of common stock



(25,000)





(120,847)

Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting



(9,260)





(3,068)

Payments of common stock dividends and equivalents



(53,100)





(42,930)

Net cash used in financing activities



(70,657)





(192,980)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(990)





494

Change in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents



157,543





10,614















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



114,098





60,356

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



200,870





191,289

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

beginning of period



88,165





143,559

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and

cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

beginning of period



403,133





395,204















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



283,699





77,020

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period



197,019





189,694

Cash and cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

end of period



79,958





139,104

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents and cash and

cash equivalents included in advertising fund assets, restricted,

end of period

$ 560,676



$ 405,818



