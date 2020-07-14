Domino's Pizza Chooses Vonage to Power Unified Communications and Programmable Voice Capabilities for 6,000 Franchise and Corporate Stores

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) to drive communications for its network of franchisees and enable next generation customer experiences. Domino's, a leading national restaurant chain, will leverage Vonage's unified communications solution and programmable voice capabilities to enhance the customer journey and connect more than 6,000 franchise and corporate locations across the U.S.

Domino's has also implemented its new "Intelligent Call Manager" with Vonage's Voice API integrated with Vonage's unified communications solution. Providing personalized support for its customers, Domino's Intelligent Call Manager uses Vonage's platform to help drive efficiencies and enhance order taking through:

Integration of the Domino's Tracker ® , allowing customers to track their order status in real-time

, allowing customers to track their order status in real-time Automated routing to Spanish-language call center agents

Caller ID

"As our business and franchise network continues to grow, we wanted to leverage the Vonage service offering in order to provide our franchisees with the tools they need to stay connected to our customers," said Kelly Garcia, Chief Technical Officer for Domino's.

"We are thrilled to partner with a beloved and tech forward company like Domino's," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "Like Domino's, we believe that communications technology has the ability to create amazing customer and employee experiences."

Omar Javaid, President, API Platform for Vonage added, "Extending our unified communications solution with voice programmability - all on our unified, flexible integrated platform - demonstrates Domino's commitment to empowering its digital channels with the emerging technologies and tools they need to drive exceptional experiences for all."

