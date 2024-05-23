Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, featuring Chief Executive Officer Russell Weiner



When: Thursday, May 30 at 1:30 - 2:20 p.m. ET



Where: https://BernsteinAnnualStrategicDecisionsConference-Domino's



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.5 billion for the trailing four quarters ended March 24, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Order – dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

