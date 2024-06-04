Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

News provided by

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Jun 04, 2024, 07:30 ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, featuring Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy


When:

Monday, June 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET


Where:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer36/dpz/2574502


How:

Live webcast (web address above)

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.5 billion for the trailing four quarters ended March 24, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts. 

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Also from this source

Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event: What: Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic...
Domino's Pizza® Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Domino's Pizza® Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, announced results for the first quarter of 2024. "Our first quarter results ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics