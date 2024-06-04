Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What: Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, featuring Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy



When: Monday, June 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET



Where: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer36/dpz/2574502



How: Live webcast (web address above)

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.5 billion for the trailing four quarters ended March 24, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

