Domino's Pizza® To Participate in Fireside Chat at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Jun 04, 2024, 07:30 ET
ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:
What:
Domino's to participate in fireside chat at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, featuring Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Reddy
When:
Monday, June 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET
Where:
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,700 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.5 billion for the trailing four quarters ended March 24, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.
Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com
Please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.
