Domino's® Promotes Kelly Garcia to EVP - Chief Technology Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, today announced the promotion of Senior Vice President – Chief Technology Officer Kelly Garcia to executive vice president – chief technology officer, effective Oct. 2, 2020. Garcia will join the Company's senior leadership and will report to Domino's Chief Operating Officer Russell Weiner. Garcia replaces Executive Vice President – Chief Information Officer Kevin Vasconi, who has announced his retirement from Domino's, effective Oct. 2.

"Under Kelly's leadership, Domino's has revolutionized online ordering for the quick service restaurant industry and introduced the AnyWare® suite of digital ordering platforms," said Domino's Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. "Domino's is recognized worldwide for digital innovation, and we are extremely proud to have Kelly take the reins over the technology team, which numbers more than 400 talented individuals committed to making us even better."

Garcia joined Domino's in 2012 as vice president – eCommerce development. In addition to the ordering platforms making up the Company's AnyWare® suite, Garcia and team launched Domino's GPS technology and Domino's Carside Delivery™ applications in recent months.

Prior to joining Domino's, Garcia was vice president of business intelligence and North American operations for R.L. Polk & Co. Garcia holds a degree in computer science and engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino's furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino's opened the Domino's Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a brand-new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

