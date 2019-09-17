Domino's, Quest Diagnostics And Sirius XM Holdings Honored With BlackLine 'Finance & Accounting Innovation Awards' At InTheBlack 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial controls and automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) will be hosting its first-ever 'Finance & Accounting Innovation Awards Showcase' today during InTheBlack 2019: BlackLine's Finance & Accounting Innovation Experience (ITB 2019), the company's annual global user conference in Los Angeles. The inaugural Finance & Accounting (F&A) Innovation Awards Showcase will recognize customers that have demonstrated outstanding F&A process transformation and efficiency gains using BlackLine's cloud platform for financial automation. ITB 2019 winners include Domino's®, Quest Diagnostics and Sirius XM® Holdings.

BlackLine will be honoring recipients in four categories:

Continuous Accounting – For a company that has embraced Continuous Accounting, where real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, and has proven its outcomes

– For a company that has embraced Continuous Accounting, where real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, and has proven its outcomes The award goes to Sirius XM Holdings for smoothing out their workload over the course of the month and optimizing the integration and automation of account reconciliations, transaction matching and journal entries.

Innovative Use Case – For a company that has delivered an extraordinarily innovative use case of financial close technology with powerful results

– For a company that has delivered an extraordinarily innovative use case of financial close technology with powerful results The award goes to Domino's for reconciling 40 million payment transactions per month automatically, using BlackLine for operations support in addition to accounting.

Transformation Initiative – For a company that has wholeheartedly embraced digital finance transformation and has measurable results to show for it

– For a company that has wholeheartedly embraced digital finance transformation and has measurable results to show for it The award goes to the company that put a dedicated Innovation & Transformation team in place as part of an initiative to automate F&A processes and condense and optimize systems, while demonstrating change management success along the way.

Excellence in Agility – For a company that rapidly and effectively transformed and scaled F&A operations to meet emerging needs

– For a company that rapidly and effectively transformed and scaled F&A operations to meet emerging needs The award goes to Quest Diagnostics which completed numerous acquisitions in the last few years with the addition of minimal headcount in F&A.

ITB 2019 is happening Monday to Thursday, Sept. 16th to 19th, at the J.W. Marriott L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles and is expected to draw a global community of over 1,700 attendees with more than 120 speakers spanning approximately 130 sessions. BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker will present the F&A Innovation Awards on the main stage during her keynote session from 8 to 9 a.m. PT today.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: BL) cloud-based solutions automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key Finance and Accounting processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. Designed to complement virtually all financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

