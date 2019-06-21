Domino's® Returns to American Red Cross Missing Types Campaign

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is proud to partner with the American Red Cross for the Missing Types campaign to raise awareness of the need for new blood donors to help patients this summer.

Domino's will join the Red Cross and other companies, organizations, and celebrities to remove the letters A, B, and O – the main blood groups – from its logo in select public-facing messaging to illustrate the critical role blood donations play in patient care. Domino's will feature an altered logo with "missing o's" on social media platforms while sharing a link where Domino's fans can make an appointment to donate blood. Many do not realize how important these letters can be until they are missing from hospital shelves.

"The American Red Cross relies on blood donations to ensure lifesaving blood is available to patients whenever and wherever they may need it," said Neal Litvack, chief marketing officer at the American Red Cross. "We're so grateful to have partners like Domino's supporting our Missing Types campaign to help educate broad audiences on the importance of donating blood to help save lives."

Join the #MissingTypes movement with Domino's – make an appointment to give blood by visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed.

"The American Red Cross Missing Types campaign is a worthy effort Domino's is proud to support for another year," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "We hope that delivering the facts about the critical blood need in the United States to fans of Domino's will bring new donors to the Red Cross."

Facts about blood donation:

Every two seconds, someone needs blood.

Only three percent of the U.S. population donates blood.

One blood donation can help save more than one life.

Blood donors can give every 56 days.

The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of our nation's blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors.

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,100 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $3.3 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the first quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino's HotSpots®, featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

