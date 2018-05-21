Domino's® Weeklong Carryout Special Brings the Work of Thousands of American Farms to Your Table

"There is no Domino's without the dairy, tomato, wheat and other farmers across the United States working hard every day to produce the food we serve," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "According to the USDA, 97 percent of the 2.1 million farms in the United States are family-owned operations and we are proud that so many of those family farms help to make our pizza possible every day of the week."

Domino's loves farmers and wants to support the future of agriculture as well. That's why Domino's is in the second year of a five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization (Future Farmers of America). This month, 18 FFA students received college scholarships sponsored by Domino's as they study to pursue a career in agriculture.

Customers looking to bring American farm products to their table can take advantage of the weeklong $5.99 carryout deal by ordering over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com, or via Domino's mobile ordering apps. To find the nearest Domino's location, visit dominos.com.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of nearly 15,000 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2018, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's global stores as of the first quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino's began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

