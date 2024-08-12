Domino's® Weeklong Carryout Special is Here!

Large two-topping carryout pizzas are $6.99 each from Aug. 12-18



ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Want delicious pizza at a delectable price? You're in luck! The weeklong carryout special from Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has returned! From Aug. 12-18, customers can carry out large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each.

"Domino's weeklong carryout special is one of our customers' favorite deals and we're excited to bring it back, as we know how much customers appreciate delicious food at a great value," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "August is already here and before we know it, summer will be winding down. Whatever your activities are this week – whether enjoying a beach day, outdoor sporting event, picnic or preparing to go back to school – we hope you make the carryout special a part of your plans."

Domino's weeklong carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings. Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust. To order or find the nearest Domino's store, visit www.dominos.com.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

