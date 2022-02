Dominus Capital Announces Addition of Cameron Evans as an Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital ("Dominus") is pleased to announce the addition of Cameron Evans as an Operating Partner. Mr. Evans was most recently President and CEO of Niteo Products ("Niteo"), a premier formulator, manufacturer and marketer of automotive fragrance, appearance, performance and maintenance chemical products under several leading brands. Previously, Mr. Evans was the President of Red Line Synthetic Oil Corp. ("Red Line"), a leading branded manufacturer and marketer of ultra-premium synthetic lubricants and performance chemicals used by automobile and motorcycle enthusiasts, and amateur and professional racing teams. Red Line was acquired in 2013 by Dominus portfolio company Spectrum Lubricants. Spectrum Lubricants is the leading formulator, blender, packager, and distributor of specialty lubricants to the outdoor power equipment and recreational marine industries. Spectrum was sold to Phillips 66 in 2014 and Mr. Evans served as a Director of Marketing and Business Development with Red Line and Phillips 66 until joining Niteo in 2017. Mr. Evans received a BA from San Diego State University. He will work with Dominus in the specialty chemical, distribution, packaging, and automotive aftermarket industries.