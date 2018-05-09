Dominus Capital Announces Addition of Scott Moore as an Operating Partner

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Moore as an Operating Partner. Prior to joining Dominus, Mr. Moore was the majority owner of Nevco, Inc. since 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Moore started his career in finance and investment management as an executive with A.G. Edwards and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Moore received a BS degree in Economics from Missouri State University and an M.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. He is currently involved in all stages of the firm's investment cycle from origination to value creation, with a specific focus in the sports, media & advertising, value-added technology, and K-12 / higher education-related markets.
Based in New York City, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm with a substantial operational focus. Dominus looks to make controlling investments in healthy companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The industries it focuses on include manufacturing, consumer, and business services. Drawing on the experience, knowledge, and network of its founders and a team of in-house former middle market CEO's, Dominus works closely with management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. Dominus takes a long-term approach to investing and has a successful track record of creating significant value at more than 50 businesses in which its principals have invested.
