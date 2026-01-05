Dominus Capital Announces Sale of Surface Preparation Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus"), a leading private equity firm based in New York City, announced today the sale of Surface Preparation Technologies ("SPT") to Frontline Road Safety ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of Bain Capital. Headquartered in New Kingstown, Pennsylvania, SPT is a leading provider of rumble strips and related critical roadway safety services in the United States.

"In partnership with Dominus, SPT has experienced significant growth through the addition of complementary service offerings, expansion of its geographic reach, and integration of strategic acquisitions," said Steve Burke, President and CEO of SPT. "Dominus has been a strong partner to our management team, supporting investments in people, equipment, and infrastructure. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing our growth with Frontline."

"A core element of our investment strategy is partnering with market-leading businesses and supporting management's execution of both organic and inorganic growth initiatives," said Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital. "During our ownership, SPT more than doubled in size and is well positioned for its next stage of growth. We have enjoyed working with the management team and appreciate their efforts in positioning the business for continued success."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor, and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel.

About Surface Preparation Technologies (www.rumblestrips.com)

SPT is a leading provider of rumble strips and related critical roadway safety services in the United States, with best-in-class equipment in terms of speed and reliability. The Company was founded in 1988, initially providing shot blasting and other surface preparation services to road and bridge builders. In 1990, SPT developed a method for installing shoulder rumble strips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Since then, SPT has been manufacturing its own equipment and has cut hundreds of thousands of miles of rumble strips in nearly every state.

About Dominus Capital, L.P. (www.dominuscap.com)

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge, and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works closely with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term, conservative approach to investing and has a consistent track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. Members of the Dominus Capital team have executed more than 100 transactions over the past 25+ years.

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.