Dominus Capital Invests in Consolidated Equipment Group

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") and affiliates have completed their investment in Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC ("CEG"), the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of attachments for skid-steers, mini skid steers, compact tractors, and several other light-construction power equipment. CEG offers 140+ products that are compatible across all key original equipment manufacturers and are applicable to various end markets including landscaping, construction, agriculture, and forestry.

"We are thrilled to work with Dominus Capital to accelerate growth across channels and geographies as well as through strategic acquisitions," said Tom Flynn, CEO of CEG.

Ashish Rughwani, Founding Partner at Dominus Capital, added "We are excited to partner with Tom and the CEG management team. Our team of operating partners and experience working with light manufacturing companies position us well to assist management in achieving their growth plans. We look forward to accelerating the company's growth through increased customer and geographic penetration, new strategic partnerships, and add-on acquisitions in adjacent geographies and complementary product offerings."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC (www.quickattach.com, www.erskineattachments.com)

Founded in 1948, Consolidated Equipment Group, LLC was one of the first companies in the world to pioneer and manufacture rotary and hydraulic snow blowers. CEG's products and service are recognized in the industry to be of the highest of quality, value, performance, and affordability. The company provides highly complex, OEM-agnostic attachments for various power units through multiple channels across end markets. CEG's operations are based out of its corporate headquarters in Alexandria, Minnesota with manufacturing facilities in Fosston, Minnesota.

About Dominus Capital ( www.dominuscap.com )

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term and conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years.

SOURCE Dominus Capital, L.P.

