Dominus Estate Organic Certification Press Release

"Dry farming is at the heart of our sustainable approach. While conserving water, our vines grow deeper roots, building resistance even in extreme climate conditions."

- Guillaume Eicholz, Vineyard Director

Growing grapes organically fosters the biodiversity of the soils as well as ensures the health of the environment and the well-being of the vineyard workers.

"This organic certification spurs on our efforts to better understand the complexity of our environment and to constantly fine-tune our practices in harmony with nature while preserving our cultural heritage."

- Christian Moueix, Owner

