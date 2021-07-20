Dominus Estate Organic Certification Press Release
Jul 20, 2021, 12:18 ET
YOUNTVILLE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Estate is pleased to announce that the sustainably and dry farmed Napanook vineyard received its CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for organic farming practices on May 10, 2021.
Over the years, the Dominus team has worked to achieve the Napa Green Land and the Napa Green Winery accreditations. This CCOF certification marks the culmination of our efforts in creating ideal conditions for grapegrowing.
"Dry farming is at the heart of our sustainable approach. While conserving water, our vines grow deeper roots, building resistance even in extreme climate conditions."
- Guillaume Eicholz, Vineyard Director
Growing grapes organically fosters the biodiversity of the soils as well as ensures the health of the environment and the well-being of the vineyard workers.
"This organic certification spurs on our efforts to better understand the complexity of our environment and to constantly fine-tune our practices in harmony with nature while preserving our cultural heritage."
- Christian Moueix, Owner
SOURCE Dominus Estate
Share this article