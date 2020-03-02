Domio Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Jim Mrha

Mrha brings more than 30 years of experience in finance to his role, most recently he led Americas Operations Finance at Hilton Worldwide, its largest region with more than 300 corporately managed hotels. Prior to Hilton, Mrha spent five years as the Chief Financial Officer of MGM Hospitality, and over 25 years with Marriott International serving in senior leadership roles in the US, Europe and Asia.

"We are always looking for world-class talent to advise and lead on our global expansion, and Jim is a world-class addition to continue our focus on profitable and sustainable growth," said Jay Roberts, CEO and Co-Founder of Domio. "Jim brings decades of financial experience with some of the biggest players in hospitality and we're thrilled to have him hit the ground running and contribute to the ongoing success of Domio."

As Chief Financial Officer, Jim Mrha provides strategic leadership on all financial and business aspects of Domio, with an eye toward increasing profitability and growth. Mrha brings strong leadership experience and results-oriented management expertise to Domio as the company continues to expand in a rapidly evolving industry at the intersection of technology, real estate, and hospitality.

"Jay has created something special at Domio and it's great to join Domio in this exciting stage of its growth," said Mrha. "I'm looking forward to joining the team and positioning the company for strong financial performance during its global expansion."

About Domio

Domio is a modern hospitality brand, elevating the way people travel through a curated end-to-end experience. Our upscale apartment style and boutique hotels provide livable spaces created for connecting with friends and family. From our locally-inspired designs, and neighborhood partnerships, to our tech-powered in-room experiences and 24/7 customer support, guests feel like home—anywhere in the world. To book, or for more information on Domio, visit staydomio.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Domio).

