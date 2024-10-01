Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Expands Practice to Mass Torts; Welcomes New Shareholder Troy Rafferty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, a leading firm renowned for its expertise in catastrophic injury law, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into mass tort law .

As part of this significant growth, the firm is excited to welcome Troy Rafferty as a new Shareholder. Rafferty, who joins the renamed Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) from the firm formerly known as Levin Papantonio Rafferty, brings nearly 30 years of experience in mass tort law and a stellar nationally-recognized track record of securing substantial settlements and verdicts for his clients.

"We are excited to expand our national presence in the mass tort practice, strengthening the relationships we've had the privilege of cultivating over the years through our firm's statewide and national leadership," said Sean Domnick , Shareholder at RDCY. "With Troy Rafferty's unparalleled expertise and dedication to justice, we are perfectly positioned to take on the most challenging mass tort cases and deliver justice for our clients nationwide."

Troy Rafferty's extensive background includes leading high-profile mass tort cases involving defective medical devices, pharmaceutical negligence, and toxic exposure. In the Testosterone Replacement Therapy litigation, Mr. Rafferty secured jury verdicts of $150 million and $140 million for two plaintiffs. He has also been key in settling major litigation, including playing a significant role in the $36 billion national settlement in the opioids litigation as Plaintiffs' Liaison Counsel and a member of the Settlement Committee.

"I am deeply honored to join RDCY in a key leadership role at such an exciting time in the firm's history and the evolution of mass tort law," said Rafferty. "The firm's reputation, commitment to excellence, and client-centered approach aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to building a leading mass torts practice here and achieving meaningful outcomes for our clients."

RDCY's expansion into mass tort law represents a natural progression of the firm's mission to provide exceptional legal representation. The addition of Troy Rafferty to the team underscores their dedication to recruiting the highest caliber legal talent to serve the best interests of their clients and, simply put, to win.

RDCY Shareholder Fred Cunningham expressed his optimism for RDCY's future, stating, "I am very excited to welcome Troy to our firm. We have been very good friends for over fifteen years. I have come to know what is important to him, including social justice, family, and philanthropy, and his vision for the future aligns perfectly with the vision that Sean, Greg and I have for the future of the firm."

For more information about Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa and their new mass tort practice, please visit pbglaw.com .

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a plaintiff litigation firm with a national practice specializing in catastrophic injury and mass torts law. With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to fighting for the rights of those injured through negligence or wrongdoing, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa has earned a reputation for delivering justice and securing substantial settlements for their clients.

