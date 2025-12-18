DomoAI Has Launched Nano Banana Pro and Frames to Video, Combining AI Creation Tools with a 15% Subscription Offer!

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI, a complete AI animation platform for video generation and creation workflow focused, has released a paired update that integrates AI image editing with keyframe-based video generation, enabling users to convert still images into animated videos within a single workflow.

The update combines Nano Banana Pro, an AI image editor offering unlimited image generation for subscribed users, with Frames to Video, a tool that transforms two to eight images into short animated clips using text prompts.

Nano Banana Pro allows users to edit and refine multiple images before animation, adjusting composition, style, and visual details. Frames to Video supports two creation modes, generating three-to-eight-second clips from two images or longer sequences using multiple keyframes with custom timing. Visual consistency is maintained across frames, and outputs are delivered as high-resolution MP4 files.

The combined workflow supports applications including social content creation, product visuals, creative prototyping, and personal projects. Users can access both features directly through a browser.

To mark the launch, DomoAI is offering 15% off all subscription plans with nano banana pro unlimited generation through January 2.

