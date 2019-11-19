Domotron Launches the Most Advanced AI-Powered Smart Home Solution

PRAGUE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domotron today introduced the most advanced, user-friendly smart home hub that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to learn users' preferences and create personalized automations for existing smart home devices. The Indiegogo campaign , which is managed by The LaunchPad Agency , launches today with a funding goal of $25,000 USD, features a limited Super Early Bird Special of $299 USD, as well as several other rewards for backers.

Today's smart homes are lacking and really don't deliver on their promises. Making smart homes simple, Domotron easily connects to all of the users' smart home devices. And the cutting-edge AI technology learns the user's habits and recommends customized automations, schedules and routines to improve the user's smart home experience. Just plug it in, connect the easy-to-use app, answer a few simple questions and the AI will start creating your automations right away.

"Today's so called 'smart homes' are simply not smart! They offer either just simple remote controls or DIY automation that appeal to 'techies', and not the everyday consumer," said Alex Janusek, CEO of Domotron. "Domotron has been creating high-end smart home products for more than a decade, perfecting the automations so that there is no need for any manual controls. With Domotron, the true promise of smart homes is finally realized and available to consumers around the world."

Featuring an AI Personal Assistant within the app, Domotron communicates with the user via a familiar chat interface that translates technical settings into easy-to-understand questions and adjusts the tempo of the suggestions to the rate at which the user implements the automations. The app even features a timeline that displays the events that have happened and planned automations giving users total control over the system.

Domotron, equipped with ZigBee 3.0, is compatible with most well-known smart home devices on the market including Philips Hue, Ikea Home Smart, Somfy Tahoma, Sonos, Aqara, SmartThings, Netatmo and iRobot. The AI-powered hub utilizes touch-enabled wireless switches with sensors that measure humidity, ambient light, air quality, temperature and presence. And users can control their smart home devices via the app or by interacting with the switches.

In addition, Domotron utilizes location-specific data about weather (including cloud cover) to adjust blinds and lights; astronomical data (sunrise, sunset, phase of the moon) to automatically adjust turning the lights on/off as the sunset changes throughout the year; and geofencing to allow users to set customizations that can turn on home lights and raise the garage door when they come within a preset distance.

ABOUT DOMOTRON

Domotron, based in Prague, Czech Republic, has been designing and programming custom smart homes and smart home products for more than a decade. Domotron and its rapidly growing team of 30, are committed to creating the most technologically advanced smart homes possible. They believe that genuinely intelligent homes are the next big thing in revolutionizing people's lives and have introduced a new AI-powered hub that is challenging the status quo in the smart home industry. For more information on Domotron, please visit: https://domotron.com/

