Domtar celebrates one year under united brand

"Reflecting on the last 12 months, I'm deeply impressed by the extraordinary progress our teams have made," said John Williams, Non-Executive Chairman, Management Board. "Their hard work and commitment have been essential to the success of this integration. While we can't acknowledge every achievement today, it's important to pause and recognize the milestones that define our first year as one company."

Reaching a historic agreement with Tla'amin Nation

Domtar and the Tla'amin Nation reached an historic agreement for the Nation to reacquire a substantial portion of the lands at the tiskwat paper mill site in Powell River, British Columbia. Once a large and important village site for the Tla'amin people, the land holds historical and contemporary significance. The agreement was the result of years of work and commitment by both parties and honors both the historic significance and future potential of the lands.

Investing in Wisconsin and the Rothschild Dam

Domtar executives and employees joined state and local leaders in Wisconsin to break ground on a modernization project for the 113-year-old Rothschild Dam on Lake Wausau. Upgrading the 276-foot Timber Crib Spillway section will enhance public safety, flood control, local economic development and recreational opportunities for surrounding areas.

Donating lands to the Nature Conservancy of Canada

Domtar made a landmark contribution to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), representing the largest land donation NCC has ever received in its 54 years of conservation efforts in Atlantic Canada. By donating more than 1,800 hectares (4,400 acres) of boreal forest, freshwater shoreline and wetlands in central Newfoundland and Labrador, Domtar is helping to create connected conservation corridors that significantly enhance wildlife movement and habitat protection across the region.

Publishing our first unified sustainability report

Domtar released Building on Strong Legacies, the company's first unified sustainability report. The publication delivers an initial consolidated view of performance across a comprehensive set of sustainability indicators and outlines the 2030 sustainability strategy. The report highlights Domtar's long-standing and deeply rooted commitments across the company's operations to invest in innovation and performance improvement and to foster greater resilience.

Expanding our network in point-of-sale receipt rolls

Domtar expanded our capacity to convert thermal paper parent rolls into point-of-sale (POS) receipt rolls. These rolls serve customers in industries such as food service, retail, pharmacy and financial services. The expansion positions Domtar to ensure customers experience the operational and supply chain excellence that comes from a fully integrated North American receipt paper business.

Winning industry recognition

Over the course of the last 12 months, Domtar has been recognized by a variety of organizations:

American Forest and Paper Association awarded Domtar for its work with a Leadership in Sustainability – Water Management award.

Corporate Knights named Domtar one of the 25 most sustainable privately owned corporations in the world.

The National Recycling Coalition presented Domtar's Kingsport mill with The Fred Schmitt Award for Outstanding Corporate Leadership for its leadership, innovation and success in recycling and diversion.

Crayola honored Domtar with its 2025 CARE (Colorful Action for Renewable Energy) award for the company's customer support.

Unifying the policies that drive Domtar's values

Over the past year, dedicated teams have worked hard to produce corporate policies that reflect our shared vision. The Environment Policy, the Sustainability Policy, and the Global Indigenous Relations Policy are tools that guide our decisions, shape our actions, and drive real impact on the ground. These policies embody the values that unite us and support the spirit of collaboration, sustainability and commitment to excellence that will define our future.

