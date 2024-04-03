Domuso Launches Payment Insights

Digital payment platform's newest feature enhances data-driven decision-making for operators

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domuso , a digital payment platform transforming the way the multifamily industry collects and manages rent, today announced the release of Payment Insights, a comprehensive dashboard that provides an in-depth analysis of portfolio-wide payment activity.

Embedded within Domuso's digital platform, Payments Insights provides operators with a centralized view of payment operations. Operators can see key information about rent collection and performance across multiple property management systems from a single web portal, helping mitigate security risks, highlight inefficiencies, and identify opportunities to increase NOI portfolio-wide.

"Rent payments are the greatest revenue generator for multifamily communities," said Julian Morgan, chief marketing officer at Domuso. "Comprehensive insight into portfolio performance, through a centralized interface, provides operators with a whole host of actionable data that informs better decision-making. Our insights dashboard is more than just a way to surface data – it's a key component in effectively managing the overall performance of a portfolio."

Payment Insights gives operators the ability to view monthly collection trends and compare each of their properties, helping them improve cash flow by closing gaps in the rent collection process while enhancing the financial security of their entire portfolio. By offering other insights, such as breakdown of payment types, Payment Insights enables operators to understand their payment mix and modify their acceptable form of payments, including eliminating the ineffective or outdated ones, encouraging widespread adoption of digital payment methods.

"This level of insight is something that our customers require to run their businesses effectively," Morgan said. "Payments frequently top the list of admin functions that make sense to centralize, and one of the foundational pieces of a centralized function is the ability to monitor and assess performance across the portfolio from one place."

Since 2014, Domuso has been on a mission to modernize the rent collections process via innovative solutions aimed at eliminating the financial challenges today's operators face. In addition to leading the charge towards a fully digital collections process and offering a first-of-its-kind resident reward program, Domuso's Payment Insights provides transparency into the insights that are key to making data-driven decisions.

