Don C. Sawyer III named associate vice president and chief diversity officer at Quinnipiac University

In his new role, Sawyer will be responsible for coordinating efforts to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives in support of the university's core value of a strong sense of community. He also will lead efforts to support a campus climate that is welcoming and supportive of all members and coordinate diversity-oriented programs and initiatives, including the review, updating and implementation of the university's strategic plan for diversity and inclusion.

"Don is the ideal candidate for this position," Thompson said. "As a tenured member of the faculty, Don knows Quinnipiac well and has forged strong relationships with students, faculty, administrators and staff across our three campuses. During his time here, he has worked with multiple groups to find solutions to complicated issues and strived to create an environment that leads to our recruiting, retaining and graduating civically engaged students."

With more than 18 years of experience in higher education, Sawyer is a certified diversity trainer and conflict mediator who has held positions in residential life, admissions, multicultural affairs, fraternity and sorority affairs, student activities, experiential learning, student leadership and STEM retention. He has extensive experience in sponsored grant management, budgeting, recruiting, advising, retention, mentoring, supervising, assessment and conflict management. In addition, he has experience with creating and implementing a host of social, cultural and educational programs for campus and community partners.

"I am honored to serve in this new role," Sawyer said. "I have connected with many wonderful people during my time at QU, and I hope to build additional partnerships to continue this important work. I'm excited for what the future holds."

A member of the Quinnipiac community since 2012, Sawyer recently received tenure and a promotion to associate professor in the department of sociology, criminal justice and anthropology. He also is a clinical professor at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine.

Sawyer, who is from Harlem, New York, earned a doctorate and a master's degree in sociology and another master's in cultural foundations of education from Syracuse University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Hartwick College.

