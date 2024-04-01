Don Casey Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, today announced that Don Casey has joined the firm as a Strategic Executive. Mr. Casey most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.

Mr. Casey has more than 30 years of global healthcare experience and an outstanding track record of identifying and commercializing successful medical innovations. Prior to Dentsply, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Medical segment of Cardinal Health, a leading provider of medical products and supply chain services to sites of care across the health care continuum. In this role, Mr. Casey delivered consistent revenue and operating income growth as well as meaningful margin expansion and helped position the segment for sustainable future growth. Prior to Cardinal Health, Mr. Casey served as Chief Executive Officer of the Gary and Mary West Wireless Health Institute, and previously as worldwide chairman for Johnson & Johnson's comprehensive care group and a member of the company's executive committee.

Avista's Strategic Executive Group is comprised of healthcare industry leaders from blue-chip companies within Avista's targeted healthcare sub-sectors and is a strong differentiator for the firm. Strategic Executives are an integral part of Avista's investment process and are deeply involved across each step of the investment lifecycle. Mr. Casey will support Avista's efforts in a variety of sub-sectors including medical technology and specialty distribution.

David Burgstahler, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Avista Capital Partners, said, "It is a pleasure to welcome Don, who brings invaluable insights across Avista's product and technology healthcare focus that will further fortify our ability to drive transformative growth and innovation within the healthcare sector. In particular, Don's broad expertise and strategic insight will be key in shaping our future successes as we pursue attractive investment opportunities across our core sub-sectors."

Don Casey, Strategic Executive at Avista Capital Partners said, "I have long admired Avista Capital and their outstanding reputation in the healthcare space. I am eager to contribute to their strategy of growing and developing outstanding healthcare companies, and I am thrilled to be working alongside their talented team."

