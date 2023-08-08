Don Clark Appointed CEO of Cerebelly, The First and Only-Science Backed Cognitive Development-Focused Baby Food Brand

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebelly, the first and only science-backed and patented, cognitive development-focused baby food brand, announced today that Don Clark will join the brand as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Clark brings 30 years of senior experience in retail and merchandising expertise in various categories including extensive work at progressive industry leaders like Target, Whole Foods Market, and Giant Eagle.

Following the recent Series A Closure, Greg Shearson, who has been at helm of the CEO position since 2020, is taking a step back from the day-to-day role to return to a position as an investor and board member. "The timing is perfect for a gifted new leader to step into this role and prepare for the next chapter in the company's growth," says Shearson. "Don exemplifies the rare type of leader that will take Cerebelly to the next level of performance as a pioneering and mission-led baby food company, as well as expanding Cerebelly's unique vision to a broader audience."

Cerebelly was founded in 2019 by a practicing neurosurgeon and Stanford PhD, developmental neurobiologist and mom of three children of her own. Achieving 10x growth compared to the total baby food category and following its first international launch in Canada, Cerebelly is now sold, not only at Cerebelly.com, but also at Amazon, Thrive Market, and over 11,500 retail stores throughout North America including Whole Foods, Target, Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, Publix, and more. 

"Cerebelly's mission and incredible growth over the last three years is a testimony to the strength of the brand as an industry leader," said Clark. "I'm excited to bring a new perspective to the leadership role and integrate my passion for a purpose-driven brands in the health, wellness and nutrition category."

In his new role, Clark's first priorities, beyond integrating with the organization, will be focusing on increasing velocity, growing distribution, and driving innovation.

"Don's strategic acumen in scaling businesses and building teams at Whole Foods and Target is relevant to furthering the mission in a way that makes Cerebelly a key player in this category," adds Brent Knudsen of Knudsen Capital and Cerebelly's Chairman of the Board. "After careful consideration, we unanimously determined that Don is the ideal person for the role with a wealth of expertise and we are confident that he will help this one-of-a-kind company reach its ambitious goals."

About Cerebelly: 
Cerebelly is the first and only children's food brand on the market that combines up-to-date child nutrition and developmental neuroscience to offer products such as age-optimized pouches and smart bars with meaningful brain-supporting nutrients that science shows babies' growing brains need. Founded in 2019 by a practicing neurosurgeon, PhD in developmental neurobiology from Stanford, and mom of three Cerebelly is developed based on decades of research that demonstrated that various regions of the brain grow and peak at different times – each having their own nutrient needs to support seeing, hearing, memory, cause and effect, attention and social awareness. Organic, non-GMO, vegetable-first, dairy-free, gluten-free, with no added sugar, and Clean Label Project Certified, Cerebelly's brain-supporting pouches and Smart Bars contain 8x the amount of nutrients compared to the 7 top-selling baby food brands.

