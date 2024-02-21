Don Durm of PLM Fleet Wins Food Logistics' 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing is honored to announce that Don Durm, Vice President of Strategic Customer Solutions, is named a recipient of the 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain Award. Durm's recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement category.

"For 29 years, Don has been an integral member of PLM," said Mark Domzalski, Chief Commercial Officer. "With his in-depth industry knowledge, and passion to continue to learn, educate and lead, Don truly embodies the spirit of excellence and buoys the company, and the industry as a whole. We are immensely proud to have Don as part of our team."

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year's winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency and disrupt supply chain disruptions."

Visit https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl for the full list of winners.

Dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers, PLM has the nation's largest selection of refrigerated equipment. With over 14,000 units, PLM Fleet has a network of 32 branches in all the key markets nationwide. PLM can be found at plmfleet.com.

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector and the logistics section who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

