TV Host and Designer Sabrina Soto shares how she uses seasonal flavors to create cozy moments and set the mood for festive gatherings this fall.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Francisco's Coffee®, the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company, is celebrating the season with the launch of two new limited-edition fall flavors: Maple Pecan and Caramel Spiced Rum. Crafted with 100% Arabica beans and a smooth medium roast profile, these blends capture the warmth and indulgence of autumn. To inspire consumers beyond the cup, TV host and designer Sabrina Soto shares her tips for creating cozy moments and festive gatherings that highlight the flavors of the season.

Don Francisco’s Coffee Introduces New Fall Flavors: Maple Pecan and Caramel Spiced Rum

As consumer excitement for dessert-inspired flavors grows, seasonal coffees continue to gain popularity, especially new favorites like caramel and pecan. According to the recent DoorDash Fall Flavor Trends Report, pecan was the fastest-growing fall flavor, with orders up 28% year over year, while caramel ranked as the top choice in 13 states.*

"Our Savor Our Flavors collection includes favorites like Vanilla Nut, Hawaiian Hazelnut, and yes, even Pumpkin Spice, but we continue to innovate and delight flavored coffee fans by introducing limited-time offerings such as Maple Pecan and Caramel Spiced Rum," said Lisette Gaviña Lopez, fourth-generation roaster at Gaviña Coffee Company. "These delicious new coffees capture the seasonal spirit, elevate everyday cups, and inspire new coffee creations."

Don Francisco's Maple Pecan coffee is a smooth, medium roast made with 100% Arabica beans. It combines the sweet warmth of maple and toasted pecans with creamy caramel undertones for a cozy, indulgent cup. Don Francisco's Caramel Spiced Rum coffee is also a smooth, medium roast made with 100% Arabica beans. It layers dark caramel and sweet butterscotch with a hint of spiced rum, creating a decadent flavor that is both comforting and unforgettable.

"I'm all about layering this time of year, not just with textures but with scents and flavors too. Coffee is such a big part of how I create that cozy vibe," said Sabrina Soto, TV host and designer. "The Maple Pecan is perfect for those lazy afternoons when you just want to curl up with a good book. And the Caramel Spiced Rum? That's my go-to after dinner. They're both simple ways to make everyday moments feel a little more special and add that wow factor to any gathering."

Both seasonal flavors are available now at donfranciscos.com in 12-ounce ground coffee bags ($10.99). Maple Pecan is also offered in single-serve 24-count pods compatible with Keurig brewers. Select formats are available on amazon.com/donfranciscos, including 20-ounce whole-bean bags ($19.99). When the last cup is poured, consumers can recycle Don Francisco's Coffee packaging for free through TerraCycle at www.terracycle.com .

To celebrate the season, Sabrina Soto will incorporate the following two Don Francisco's recipes into her own gatherings: Maple Pecan Buttercream Coffee and Caramel Spiced Rum Coffee Cocktail (which can also be enjoyed as a mocktail).

Don Francisco's Maple Pecan Buttercream Coffee

"This is one of those recipes I actually make all the time," said Soto. "It's my go-to for relaxed weekends or when I finally get to catch up with friends. It feels indulgent but takes like five minutes. Total mood-lifter."

Ingredients:

1 cup Don Francisco's Maple Pecan Coffee, brewed hot

1/4 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Small pinch sea salt

2 tablespoons crushed toasted pecans, for garnish

Instructions:

Brew 1 cup of Don Francisco's Maple Pecan Coffee and keep it hot. In a medium bowl, whisk or mix milk, heavy cream, maple syrup, vanilla, and sea salt until smooth and lightly foamy. Divide the hot coffee between two mugs. Layer the buttercream mixture over each coffee; spoon extra foam on top. Finish with a generous sprinkle of crushed toasted pecans.

Caramel Spiced Rum Coffee Cocktail

"This is the cocktail everyone asks me about," said Soto. "It works as a mocktail too, which I love. It's got that indulgent feel without being complicated. Perfect for holiday parties or cozy nights in."

Ingredients:

1 cup Don Francisco's Caramel Spiced Rum Coffee, brewed and chilled

2 oz dark rum

1 oz coffee liqueur (such as Kahlúa)

1 oz half-and-half (or heavy cream for richer texture)

1 tablespoon caramel sauce

1 small pinch ground nutmeg, plus more for garnish

Ice, for shaking

Cinnamon stick and star anise, for garnish

Instructions:

Brew 1 cup of Don Francisco's Caramel Spiced Rum Coffee and chill thoroughly. In a cocktail shaker, combine chilled coffee, dark rum, coffee liqueur, half-and-half, caramel sauce, and nutmeg. Add ice and shake vigorously for 15–20 seconds until well chilled and slightly frothy. Strain evenly into two coupe glasses. Garnish with a light sprinkle of nutmeg and add a cinnamon stick and star anise.

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee® is the flagship premium brand of Gaviña Coffee Company. A leading California retail brand, Don Francisco's Coffee is also available nationally via fine grocery retailers, donfranciscos.com and Amazon. Don Francisco's includes a wide array of coffees and roast styles made for a variety of brewing methods, including single-serve pods and espresso capsules. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit www.donfranciscos.com .

About Gaviña Coffee Company

Established in Vernon, California in 1967, Gaviña Coffee Company is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately held minority-owned coffee roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back more than 150 years to their humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba. Today Gaviña Coffee Company has a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. The company makes the highest-quality, family-crafted coffee™, including flagship premium brand Don Francisco's Coffee®; popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave®; Jose's Gourmet Coffee® (available exclusively at Costco); and Gaviña Gourmet Coffee®, their wholesale brand for foodservice, vending and micro markets.

Sources:

DoorDash 2025 Fall Flavor Trends Report

SOURCE Don Francisco’s Coffee