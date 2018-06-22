Don Francisco's Coffee Invites Coffee Lovers To Take a Moment To Chill Out With Cold Brew This Summer

The tour will feature Don Francisco's Coffee mobile, which will travel to outdoor festivals, making stops throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Fans who stop by will be able to sample the company's delicious Cold Brew, participate in fun photo opportunities that celebrate "Coffee Moments " and win cool prizes.

"We are a fourth generation coffee family, so for us every day is filled with coffee moments; However, we know that many coffee lovers have their special and unique coffee moments too – whether it's a first date, or catching up with an old friend or even a quiet car ride with a travel mug," commented Lisette Gaviña Lopez, marketing director for F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc., makers of Don Francisco's coffee brand. "And as the weather gets warmer, cold brew coffee is a great new option for those summer coffee moments."

Don Francisco's Coffee Organic Cold Brew, which is available in grocery stores across the West Coast and online on Amazon, Sprouts, and Donfranciscos.com, joins the brand's other gourmet coffee varieties, including single serve, espresso, flavored ground coffees, and whole bean options, among many others.

The new line comes as coffee consumption is rising in the United States. According to the National Coffee Association, 64 percent of Americans drink a cup of coffee every day, up from 62 percent in 2017--the highest percentage since 2012.

The cold brew craze is contributing to that increase. In a span of just 12 months, U.S. sales of cold brew were up about 80 percent, Bloomberg reported last year. Total U.S. retail sales of refrigerated cold brew coffee grew 460 percent from 2015 to 2017, reaching an estimated $38.1 million.

"Cold brew is certainly gaining popularity, but it is still a fairly new concept, especially when it comes to making it at home. Some often confuse it with iced coffee. Our 'Coffee Moments' Tour provides a unique way to share our cold brew coffee and recipes, get feedback, and connect with fans to become part of their 'coffee moments'," Gaviña remarked.

To kick off the "Coffee Moments" truck tour, Don Francisco's Coffee recently hosted a VIP coffee experience at its flagship Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana café in downtown Los Angeles. At the event, hosted by Kat Shin of @KatEatsLA, food and lifestyle influencers learned about roasting, cupping, latte art, how to make a variety of cold brew recipes, and what food items to pair them with – all captured in Instagram-worthy "coffee moments" which can be seen by following the #MyCoffeeMoment hashtag on Instagram.

The Coffee Moments tour's first official stop will be at the Arroyo Seco Festival in Pasadena, CA, on June 23-24. Fans can track the truck by following @Donfranciscos on Facebook and Instagram and @Don Francisco on Twitter, as well as via the hashtags #MyCoffeeMoment and #DonFranciscosCoffee.

For more information on how to make cold brew, check out this video on Don Francisco's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFieLuZ6pgc

For more information on cold brew, including cool new summer recipes, visit: https://www.donfranciscos.com/shop/cold-brew

About Don Francisco's Coffee

Don Francisco's Coffee is a leading California retail brand owned by F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. Based in Vernon, CA, it is one of the largest family-owned coffee companies in America and the nation's largest privately-held minority roaster. The family's unmatched coffee experience, as coffee growers and roasters, dates back 150 years to the family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba, and has paved the way for a strong presence in wholesale and retail accounts across the country. To learn more about Don Francisco's Coffee, please visit www.donfranciscos.com.

