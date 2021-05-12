Don Gummer Sculptures Join the Cat in the Hat on the Springfield Museums Grounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums announce Constructing Poetry: Sculptural Work by Don Gummer, an exhibit that will take place both within the galleries and outside on the Springfield Museums grounds. Large-scale, abstract, three-dimensional sculptures by the internationally renowned artist Don Gummer will join the whimsical characters in the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden on the Museums grounds. Smaller sculptures, maquettes, and a painting will grace two galleries in the D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts.

New York City-based artist Don Gummer has garnered critical acclaim for his work since the late 1960s. This exhibit—assembled exclusively for the Springfield Museums—explores work from throughout Gummer's long and auspicious career and includes a 2021 wall relief sculpture that has never been seen by the public before.

Visitors to the indoor galleries are invited to explore Gummer's interest in the act of construction and spatial relationships by viewing wooden wall reliefs created between 1977 and 2021. The exhibition will premiere the artist's newest work, titled Colosseum, along with a preparatory drawing that provides insight into Gummer's artistic process.

Outside, on the Museums' grounds, large sculptural works will enliven the green space and engage in a dialogue with each other, the landscape, and the surrounding architecture.

"Simultaneously formal and lyrical, constructed and poetic, Don Gummer's three-dimensional works explore ideas about balance, stability, energy, and space," said Maggie North, Curator of Art at the Springfield Museums. "His large-scale sculptures are extremely dynamic, some even seem to reach, swirl, or expand upward towards the sky."

These soaring sculptures will activate the outdoor space in Pynchon Park as well. "We are overjoyed to see so many people using the park to walk from down town to the Museums," said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums. "With Don Gummer's work leading the way up the steps, we hope to see even more people accessing the Quadrangle and all of its sculpture."

"We look forward to our visitors engaging with Don Gummer's work, both outside and inside," said Heather Haskell, Vice President and Director of the Art Museums. "We hope this monumental art will inspire others to express their creativity in three dimensions."

