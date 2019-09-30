Don Jacobson named SVP and Books Group Publisher for HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus

In this role, Jacobson will be responsible for the strategy and direction for trade books and curriculum publishing for Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. In addition, Jacobson will oversee HarperCollins Focus' publishing strategy and its expansion in the general market. He will work with all divisions to meet goals, develop new business initiatives, and manage relationships with key authors, retailers, distributors, and staff.

Jacobson is a 35-year publishing industry veteran, with experience in owning and operating publishing companies, as well as representing authors as a literary agent. In 1992, Jacobson bought Multnomah Press which experienced substantial growth and employed more than 140 people eventually selling to Random House. Jacobson then founded D.C. Jacobson and Associates, a literary management agency that represents authors such as Sarah Mae, Joel Manby, Jamie Ivy, Jess Connolly, and Myquillyn Smith.

"I've known of Don and his entrepreneurial approach to our industry for many years," said Mark Schoenwald. "He's been successful in many different areas of the industry, from acquisitions to growing and selling a publishing company to helping launch the careers of well-known and admired authors. We're excited for Don to join our team and lead this next chapter of our company's story. We believe his deep experience, leadership, and strategic thinking will be a great addition to our organization."

"I cannot think of a more rewarding opportunity than to be part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus and the direction these companies are taking content creation in the inspirational space," said Jacobson. "I am looking forward to working for a new company and using my industry knowledge and experience to be part of a great leadership team. Because I have known and respected many of the leadership for many years, it almost feels like coming home."

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing

The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., comprises the Thomas Nelson and Zondervan publishing groups, Olive Tree Bible Software, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com and ChurchSource.com. The company produces bestselling Bibles inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and other digital content for the Christian market space. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, TN with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

About HarperCollins Focus

HarperCollins Focus owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship, and community. The company is based in Nashville, TN. For more information, visit www.HarperCollinsFocus.com.

SOURCE HarperCollins Christian Publishing; HarperCollins Focus