Don Kuhl, Founder of The Change Companies®, Releases Inspirational New Book About the Life Lessons We Learn from Getting Older

"Changing with Aging: Little Stories, Big Lessons" from Health Communications, Inc. is Just the Book We All Need to Live Life to the Fullest at Every Age.

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Kuhl has brought inspiration and transformation to millions by creating Interactive Journals that guide participants toward positive life behavior change by helping people reflect on where they've been, where they are, and where they wish to go. His collaborative efforts in Substance Use, Justice Services, Impaired Driving, Healthcare and Education have consistently focused on helping individuals begin the process of positive personal change.

Don Kuhl, Author and Founder of The Change Companies® Changing with Aging

Now it's Kuhl's turn to share his stories of growing older and the wisdom he has gained along the way. In his new book, Changing with Aging: Little Stories, Big Lessons, Kuhl shares ten life lessons he has learned through a lifetime of love, courage, and misadventures.

Here's a snapshot of some of the life lessons discussed:

Store happy memories in your brain. Play them often.

Give love. Hang on to your most meaningful relationships.

Focus on the positive. Don't let bad things define you.

"Each of us has a worthy story to share," says Kuhl. "We have so much in common, yet, at the same time, every person possesses unique and special qualities to offer to the world around them."

From his unique perspective, Kuhl touches upon themes of gratitude, taking risks, appreciating the ordinary, and remaining open to all possibilities, giving readers a glimpse of living life to its fullest at every age. Kuhl also authors an Aging newsletter that is distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For more information, visit: https://www.changecompanies.net/blog/aging-mwf

"Changing with Aging: Little Stories, Big Lessons" is available everywhere books are sold.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Mach

(561) 453-0689 x9204

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Communications, Inc.