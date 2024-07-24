DON LEMON, JOY-ANN REID, TARANA BURKE, DR. CORNEL WEST AND OTHER HIGH-PROFILE VOICES WEIGH IN ON THE 2024 ELECTION & VOTING RIGHTS HISTORY IN NEWSONE SERIES 'THE BLACK BALLOT'

New episodes of 'The Black Ballot' are available Tuesdays through Election Day

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iONE Digital's NewsOne.com has launched 'The Black Ballot,' a digital series that chronologically provides context and nuance to the Black vote since the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The series highlights the ever-changing political landscape, from the past leading up to the current 2024 presidential election season, race relations and the Supreme Court. The Black Ballot features the voices of prominent and thought-provoking journalists, activists, civil and political leaders and historians including journalist and host of The Don Lemon Show, Don Lemon, author and host of MSNBC's The ReidOut, Joy-Ann Reid, political analyst and co-host of Native Land Podcast, Tiffany D. Cross, peace advocate and CEO of The King Center, Dr. Bernice A. King, American philosopher and political activist, Dr. Cornel West, founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, and many more.

Watch the first episode to take a step back in time and witness the monumental struggles and victories that shaped the Civil Rights Movement and the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, featuring commentary by Joy-Ann Reid, Dr. Bernice A. King, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Dr. Ben Chavis.

Speaking on the importance of this series, Kirsten West Savali, iONE Digital's VP of Content shared: "The Black Ballot is a series that understands that Black people are neither monolithic, nor interested in propping up a political duopoly that refuses to prioritize the most targeted, marginalized communities among us. Voters must not only be informed about a candidate's politics, their values, and who and what they are willing to fight for and against, but the institutions and systems that shape the landscapes in which we vote."

"iONE Digital is proud to be in community with and pass the microphone to those in our communities doing the work to educate and inform all of us on where we have been, where we are now, and what lies ahead," Savali adds.

Full Series Synopsis: The Black vote has historically and remains to be an important voice in our democracy. NewsOne is highlighting the journey of the black vote via The Black Ballot. This iOne Digital series dives deep into the past 60 years since the passing of the Civil Rights Act that led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Black leadership has played an integral role in moving progressive legislation that benefits minority and disenfranchised communities. Through conversations and explanations by activists, passionate celebrities, political historians, and influencers, this series explores the lessons we can learn from our past, in order to understand how history continues to repeat itself in our present day. Each episode, in chronological order, explores how each American President's decisions and policies have impacted the short- and long-term trajectory of the conditions of the African American diaspora.

Series special guests:

Dr. Ben Chavis, Jr., Civil Rights Leader, President & CEO of NNPA & Host of The Chavis Chronicles • Lenny McAllister, Republican Political Commentator • Dr. David Johns, Executive Director, CEO, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) • Tiffany Cross, Journalist & Co-Host of Native Land Podcast,• Samson Styles, Formerly Incarcerated Person, Producer & Journalist • Josiah Bates, Author & Journalist • Tess Owens, Reporter • Angelo Pinto, Esq., Social Justice Attorney & Co-Founder, Until Freedom Organization • Rae Lewis Thornton, Emmy Award-winning AIDS Activist & Author • Reecie Colbert, Host of Reecie Colbert Show • Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Activist & Host of Undistracted Podcast • Paul Glastris, Editor-in-Chief, Washington Monthly • Rep. Segun Adeyina, GA State Representative • Cynthia Morrison- Holland, Prison Reform Advocate • Kasim Reed, former Mayor of Atlanta • Lisa Rayam, Host of Morning Edition (NPR) • LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter • Dr. Cornel West, Independent Presidential Candidate & Political Activist • Prof. Steven F. Lawson, Professor Emeritus of History, Rutgers University • Tamika D. Mallory, Author, Social Justice Leader & Co-Founder of Until Freedom Organization • Joy-Ann Reid, Host of The ReidOut & New York Times bestselling author of Medgar and Myrlie • Rep. Justin J. Pearson, Tennesse State Representative • Jarret Adams, Esq., Wrongfully Convicted Person & Criminal Defense and Civil Rights Attorney • Derrick Johnson, President of NAACP • Clay Cane, Host of The Clay Cane Show • Tarana Burke, Activist & Founder of the #MeToo Movement • Dr. Bernice A. King, Peace Activist & CEO, The King Center.

